Mick McCarthy sacked by APOEL - just two months into the job

Former Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy has been sacked by APOEL, just two months after joining the Cypriot club.

They lie just one point above the relegation zone after last night's 2-1 defeat to Doxa - their fourth consecutive defeat.

APOEL, the country's most successful club are notoriously trigger happy when it comes to sacking bosses - they are now on the lookout for their 15th manager in five years.

It comes just hours after Irish international Jack Byrne made his debut for the club.

Speaking last night after the game, McCarthy described the run of form as "not acceptable".