Mick McCarthy sacked by APOEL - just two months into the job

Speaking last night after the game, McCarthy described the run of form as "not acceptable".
Mick McCarthy sacked by APOEL - just two months into the job

APOEL manager Mick McCarthy prior to the Cyta Championship match between Doxa and APOEL last night. Picture: Nicos Savvides/Sportsfile

Wed, 06 Jan, 2021 - 10:44

Former Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy has been sacked by APOEL, just two months after joining the Cypriot club.

They lie just one point above the relegation zone after last night's 2-1 defeat to Doxa - their fourth consecutive defeat.

APOEL, the country's most successful club are notoriously trigger happy when it comes to sacking bosses - they are now on the lookout for their 15th manager in five years.

It comes just hours after Irish international Jack Byrne made his debut for the club.

Speaking last night after the game, McCarthy described the run of form as "not acceptable".

More in this section

Manchester City v West Ham United - Premier League - Etihad Stadium Pep Guardiola hoping Kevin De Bruyne commits future to Manchester City
COLIN BELL OBIT File Photo Former Manchester City and England midfielder Colin Bell dies aged 74
Neil Lennon defends Celtic’s Dubai trip after Nicola Sturgeon voices concern Neil Lennon defends Celtic’s Dubai trip after Nicola Sturgeon voices concern
Manchester City v Liverpool - Premier League - Etihad Stadium

Manchester City confirm three more positive tests for coronavirus

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up