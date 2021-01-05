Four more players put pen to paper as Cork City squad takes shape 

Cork City have announced that Uniss Kargbo, Paul Hunt, Cory Galvin and Mark McNulty have all signed contracts for the club for the upcoming season.

Former Ringmahon Rangers schoolboy Kargbo, who played under manager Colin Healy at the City's U19 side, has signed his first pro contract.

Long-serving McNulty will continue to be the side's goalkeeping coach as well as a member of the squad while another 'keeper Hunt, who spent five seasons with Cobh Ramblers, before a short spell in the Munster Senior League also signed a deal.

Galvin spent last season at City having had spells with Bray Wanderers and Waterford in the past.

With the country in Level 5 Covid restrictions, it looks like the First Division will not commence until late March - at the earliest.

On New Year's Eve, Alec Byrne, Cian Bargary and Darragh Crowley re-signed with City ahead of the 2021 season.