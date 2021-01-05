Four more players put pen to paper as Cork City squad takes shape 

Former Ringmahon Rangers schoolboy Uniss Kargbo has signed his first pro contract
Four more players put pen to paper as Cork City squad takes shape 

Cork City coach Colin Healy: Happy with how his squad is shaping up ahead of the 2021 season. Picture: Sportsfile

Tue, 05 Jan, 2021 - 15:29
Joel Slattery

Cork City have announced that Uniss Kargbo, Paul Hunt, Cory Galvin and Mark McNulty have all signed contracts for the club for the upcoming season.

Former Ringmahon Rangers schoolboy Kargbo, who played under manager Colin Healy at the City's U19 side, has signed his first pro contract.

Long-serving McNulty will continue to be the side's goalkeeping coach as well as a member of the squad while another 'keeper Hunt, who spent five seasons with Cobh Ramblers, before a short spell in the Munster Senior League also signed a deal.

Galvin spent last season at City having had spells with Bray Wanderers and Waterford in the past.

With the country in Level 5 Covid restrictions, it looks like the First Division will not commence until late March - at the earliest.

On New Year's Eve, Alec Byrne, Cian Bargary and Darragh Crowley re-signed with City ahead of the 2021 season.

More in this section

Republic of Ireland v New Zealand - 3 International Friendly Ireland international Derrick Williams to miss World Cup qualifiers after surgery
Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League - Anfield Why have things suddenly become more difficult for Liverpool?
Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League - Old Trafford Winning a trophy the next step for Man Utd – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Coronavirus - Sat May 9, 2020

Premier League returns new record high of 40 positive coronavirus tests

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up