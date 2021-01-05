Ireland international Derrick Williams to miss World Cup qualifiers after surgery

Derrick Williams, centre, of Republic of Ireland celebrates after scoring against New Zealand in 2019. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Tue, 05 Jan, 2021 - 15:00

Republic of Ireland defender Derrick Williams will miss the World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Luxembourg in March after being ruled out for the rest of the season.

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has revealed that Williams will not play again this season following surgery.

Mowbray said: "I do not think Williams will play again his season.

Williams was named in Stephen Kenny's squad for the Nations League clashes with Finland and Wales in October but won't be available for the March double-header to kick off the new campaign.

“He has had an operation to re-attach his hamstring."

"Defensively we have missed the likes of Derrick. He is very experienced and has been with me for nearly four seasons at Blackburn.

"He is an international player who is not available. He is a left-sided defensive player where he has been missed."

Former Celtic boss Mowbray said he will likely use the January transfer window to find a replacement for Williams.

