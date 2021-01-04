Another year of League of Ireland turbulence looms on the horizon

Even for a league beset by historical uncertainties, the latest health and wealth threats make for another year of League of Ireland turbulence.

Officially, the third surge of Covid-19 has deferred the start of the 2021 season by three weeks until March 19.

Yet, according to FAI, this is “subject to the changing public health guidelines and advice from Government agencies”, which right now represents a fluid caveat.

For various reasons, aside from the eventual delivery of a robust vaccine programme, the League of Ireland Premier and First Divisions campaigns will be staged. The great unknowns, however, are when and in what format.

Finance will have a major bearing on the outcomes.

Once it became evident in recent weeks that spectators would remain locked out for a season initially due to commence in February, the notion of pushing out the start date garnered discussion among the Premier Clubs Alliance (PCA).

Clubs’ reliance on matchday income had dominated attempts to restart the 2020 campaign, which the onset of the pandemic last March halted just four games in. League of Ireland director Mark Scanlon would later reveal that 80 percent of all revenue was derived from sales of tickets, merchandise and sponsorship conditional on fans being inside their grounds.

It took a €3.5m package from the FAI to entice all 19 clubs across both divisions to resume a season that consisted merely of half the fixture list.

Most of that pot stemmed from taxpayers’ funds, either passed onto clubs via the FAI or through a grant scheme they could apply for towards the end of the season. Some of the cheques arrived over Christmas.

Given the League of Ireland was one of the last across Europe to get games back up and running, an element of fear accompanies the outlook for domestic football’s start date this time around.

Gary Owens shouldered his share of flak for the slow progress of 2020, especially from the St Patrick’s Athletic billionaire owner Garrett Kelleher, but nobody could dispute his prediction of “dangerous” territory for clubs if fans remained locked out this season.

His permanent successor as FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill last week revealed talks had begun with the Department of Sport on securing a relief package without any firm signal of an amount forthcoming.

“Overall, I think the clubs will need €6m to survive this season,” says Niall O’Driscoll, chairman of First Division club Bray Wanderers.

“We are in the fortunate position of having relatively low matchday costs and a few loyal long-term sponsors but running a club without fans is unsustainable unless the revenue is replaced.

“I know the FAI have started talking to the Government about a package and hopefully this delay presents more time for that to be resolved.”

The decision on Saturday night by Scanlon and the National League Executive Committee (NLEC), composed mainly of club representatives, forced many clubs to postpone their pre-season plans.

While those with the largest budgets started their programmes on Monday, others informed players to sit tight.

Typically, contracts vary across the League of Ireland.

A tranche of popular players were enticed to sign contracts on the basis of immediate salary payments whereas the bulk of Premier Division clubs open their payrolls on the opening day of preseason. A significant portion of First Division players don’t receive any wages until the first game of the campaign.

To complicate matters, although the State’s Employer Wage Subsidy Scheme has been hailed as a godsend for clubs, they cannot reclaim rebates for part-time players who earn a living from day-jobs.

“We’d like to get clarity soon,” said Stephen McGuinness, secretary of the Players Football Association of Ireland. “We’ve yet to see a fixture list yet so this is a frustrating time for players.”

Lorcan Fitzgerald is one of the free agents potentially caught up in the crossfire. Having parted ways with Shelbourne, the club he captained last season, he’s mulling over a few offers.

“Personal circumstances have meant I wanted to move into part-time football but, whereas I’d usually be starting training with a club this week, I’m doing my own work until pre-season eventually gets going.”

The FAI will first have to confirm the league’s participants. A deadline of Wednesday for clubs to submit budgets is likely to be extended but assessment period for candidates should be concluded. Limerick club Treaty United are well placed to join the First Division but chatter of Shamrock Rovers retaining their reserve side in the second tier hasn’t gone away.

Then, there’s the small matter of securing a flagship sponsor for the league. In the pursuit of professionalism, players having to grapple with more questions than answers at this stage portrays an image the league could best avoid.