Frank Lampard must look to new plan after Chelsea systems failure

On paper, Frank Lampard’s plan to expose Manchester City’s defence and deliver his Chelsea side a much-needed lift looked compelling.

Conscious Pep Guardiola’s team was likely to dominate possession, the manager reshaped his frontline with pace in mind, knowing their best chances were likely to come on the counter-attack.

That meant there was no place for Olivier Giroud, who scored in Monday’s 1-1 draw with Aston Villa to take his recent haul to eight goals in eight appearances, or Tammy Abraham, who had scored three times in his last two games.

Instead Lampard opted to hand Timo Werner the central striker role, flanked by Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech, who returned after missing the last five games with a hamstring injury.

The manager set out his intentions before kick-off. “Timo can clearly play in a central area. We’ve used him on the wing at times this season for different reasons,” he said. “Man City can have lots of possession. Can we find some space behind them? That sort of stuff is Timo’s game.”

Executing the plan, however, proved far more challenging and while Lampard’s side were exposed in all areas of the pitch, the ineffectual attacking trio set the tone for a fourth defeat in six games that only added to the growing concerns at Stamford Bridge.

This was the kind of performance that prompts questions about how long Lampard will be spared the type of pressure that his predecessors in the job were forced to work under.

And it was the manner of this defeat that was most concerning for the manager who has spent recent weeks attempting to explain how the positive start to the season that prompted talk of a title challenge gave a false impression of the progress of his side.

Lampard reacted angrily to the painful defeat to Arsenal eight days earlier, condemning his players efforts before insisting there were positives to be drawn from the stalemate with Villa. On this occasion the manager could at least claim his side improved in the second half, but by then the damage was done and any hope Chelsea struggles might be drawing to a close extinguished.

The Blues were certainly out-played and had City taken more care with the succession of chances that came their way, the scoreline would have been much more embarrassing. More alarming for the manager, though, was the lack of fight and determination among his players who looked painfully short belief. It was not hard to see why this side has won just one of their last six league games.

Werner is one of the players who has lost his way after a positive start following his £45m arrival from RB Leipzig. A purple patch two months ago brought five goals in four appearances but the Germany international has since struggled to adapt and his performance against City lacked conviction.

An early tangle with Rodri, the City midfielder, brought an appeal for a penalty but after that the forward made little impact. It didn’t help, though, that most of the early passes directed his way in the first half were floated crosses that were better suited to an attack led by Abraham or Giroud and were easily dealt with by the visiting centre-backs.

The pairing of Ziyech and Pulisic for the first time in a Premier League game was intriguing. “They are players that can win you games,” said Lampard. “Score goals, create goals and make magic moments for you in games. And we need that.”

Chelsea certainly did, but Ziyech looked ring-rusty after his lay off and well dealt with by Oleksandr Zinchenko before eventually being replaced Callum Hudson-Odoi midway through the second half. Pulisic was similarly peripheral but Chelsea’s problems ran deeper.

The midfield trio of Mason Mount, N’Golo Kante, and Mateo Kovacic were unable to halt City wave of attacks in the first half with Kante uncharacteristically at fault for the third goal when Raheem Sterling was allowed a clear run at goal from inside his own half.

The defending for all three goals was poor with Chelsea’s defenders repeatedly guilty of failing to close down City’s vibrant attacking players.

Lampard now needs another plan. He must find a way to restore momentum to Chelsea’s season, and that will include deciding which of his players he can most rely on.