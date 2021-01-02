PSG appoint Pochettino, Dortmund deny Arsenal contact on Brandt

Paris St Germain have announced the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as head coach on a contract until June 2022.

The 48-year-old Argentine will succeed German Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked last week. Pochettino, who played for PSG between 2001 and 2003, has been out of work since being sacked by Spurs in November 2019. PSG are third in Ligue 1 and will face Barcelona in the last 16 of the Champions League in February and March.

Pochettino has already been linked with two of his former Tottenham players - England midfielder Dele Alli, and Inter Milan's Cristian Eriksen.

Tottenham's north London rivals Arsenal have been linked with a move for Julian Brandt in the January window - but Borussia Dortmund’s sporting director Michael Zorc today insisted there has been no contact.

After missing out on Lyon’s Houssem Aouar over the summer, a creative midfielder is at the top of Mikel Arteta’s transfer wishlist. Real Madrid’s Isco is a loan target for the Gunners, though it remains to be seen whether they have the financial possibility to make any signings in January.

Brandt has been touted as an option but, if he is a target, it seems no move has yet been made.

“I read that too, I can’t say more about it,” Zorc told Bild. “Nobody has contacted us, there is nothing on the table – and not even in the fax machine.”

The 24-year-old would likely command a sizeable transfer fee. Brandt has not missed a match for Dortmund so far this season and has a contract until 2024.

Arsenal have reportedly joined a host of Premier League clubs taking an interest in Celtic's Scotland midfielder Ryan Christie, and hope their former Bhoys left-back Kieran Tierney can persuade him to move to Emirates Stadium.