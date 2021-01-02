Dominant Celtic left frustrated as McGregor own goal settles Old Firm derby

RANGERS 1 (McGregor OG 70) CELTIC 0.

Rangers moved a whopping 19-points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership after a scrappy Old Firm derby win over Neil Lennon's Celtic.

Am inexplicable challenge from the red-carded Nir Bitton was followed by a Callum McGregor own goal as the visitors paid for not making their first-half pressure count.

It's three derby wins on the trot for Steven Gerrard's side and though Celtic have three games in hand, the question is relevant: Is the Scottish title done and dusted by January 2nd.

Rangers' Joe Aribo got the slightest touch to a corner at the front post which diverted the ball against the shoulder of Celtic skipper Callum McGregor, with the ball spinning in at the far post.

It might have been a different story had Gers keeper Allan McGregor not pulled off three world-class saves - including brilliant finger-tipping Leigh Griffiths' strike onto the post.

But with Celtic unable to capitalise on a dominant first half, they left themselves vulnerable to a sucker punch and so it proved as Callum McGregor put the ball into his own net just seven minutes after Nir Bitton had been sent off.

Lennon opted for Bitton ahead of Ireland's Shane Duffy to replace the injured Christopher Jullien. Vasilis Barkas was back in goal as he looked to make amends for his part in Celtic's defeat to Gers back in October.

However, skipper Scott Brown was again left out as Ismaila Soro was trusted to start his first derby.

The Parkhead men fired the first warning shot inside three minutes when Callum McGregor strode past James Tavernier before sliding in Edouard.

However, Allan McGregor made the first of his vital interventions as he palmed away before Tavernier blocked the Hoops' McGregor on the rebound.

There was a brief angry exchange between Lennon and the Rangers bench after Alfredo Morelos planted his studs onto Jeremie Frimpong's foot.

Rangers were increasingly forced to go long by the squeeze from Celtic, with Kristoffer Ajer mostly eating everything up. Even when Roofe did get across the big Norwegian to flick on just before half-time, Diego Laxalt matched Morelos for pace before putting in a vital challenge.

Gerrard was forced into a change at the break as Roofe was replaced by Ianis Hagi and the Romanian soon flashed a shot across Barkas' goal.

But Rangers got a massive helping hand on 63 minutes when Bitton got his marching orders after tugging back Morelos as the Colombian looked set to dart onto a Tavernier pass in behind.

Lennon took off Griffiths as he shored up his backline by introducing Duffy but Gers sensed blood.

Barisic's shot was deflected wide and from Tavernier's corner, Aribo cut across McGregor's eyeline and the stand-in Hoops skipper could not react in time to stop the ball hitting his shoulder and flying past Barkas.

The final whistle brought a firework display from jubilant Gers fans outside the ground - and an angry snarl from Lennon as he came head to head with Gers coach Tom Culshaw before being dragged down the tunnel.

*Christopher Jullien will be out for up to four months with a knee injury, Celtic manager Neil Lennon has revealed.

The 26-year-old French defender crashed into a post while making a clearance during Wednesday's 3-0 win over Dundee United at Parkhead and was taken off the pitch on a stretcher.

Lennon told Sky Sports: "He is a very important player for us. But it is a bad injury, we are to lose him for a period of time, maybe three or four months."

RANGERS (4-3-3): McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Barisic, Aribo (Barker 90), Davis, Kamara, Roofe (Hagi 46), Morelos (Itten 77), Kent (Zungu 87).

Subs not used: Bassey, Helander, Defoe, Patterson, McLaughlin.

CELTIC (4-1-3-2): Barkas, Frimpong, Ajer, Bitton, Laxalt, Soro (Brown 72), Christie (Elhamed 73), Turnbull (Elyounoussi 65), McGregor (Rogic 84), Griffiths (Duffy 65), Edouard.

Subs not used: Taylor, Ajeti, Ntcham, Hazard.

Referee: Bobby Madden (Scotland).