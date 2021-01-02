Pep Guardiola confident Man City can compete at Chelsea despite absent players

Pep Guardiola confident Man City can compete at Chelsea despite absent players
Manchester City will be without five players, including Gabriel Jesus, for Sunday’s trip to Chelsea (Clive Brunskill/PA)
Sat, 02 Jan, 2021 - 09:20
Andy Hampson, PA

Pep Guardiola is confident his coronavirus-hit Manchester City squad will still be able to compete at Chelsea this weekend.

City will be without five players for Sunday’s Premier League trip to Stamford Bridge following positive Covid-19 tests.

Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus returned positive tests on Christmas Day along with two other members of the club’s first-team staff.

Pep Guardiola still expects to field a competitive side at Stamford Bridge (Clive Brunskill/PA)

Three more players then tested positive on Monday, prompting the postponement of a game at Everton.

Their identities are still to be revealed but their absences are undoubtedly a blow with Guardiola suggesting Academy players could make up the numbers.

Nevertheless, the City boss still expects a strong showing.

He said: “We have a good enough squad to go there and try to compete against a tough opponent in Chelsea.

“We know how it is and we are going there to play our game, with enthusiasm and good will to try to get a result and do a good performance.”

City are unbeaten in their last six Premier League games and had been hauling themselves back into the title race after a slow start to the campaign.

Kyle Walker tested positive for Covid-19 on Christmas Day (Peter Powell/PA)

But with the Everton postponement meaning City now have two games to make up on most of their rivals, some heavy fixture congestion lies ahead.

That may be a concern for Guardiola but he does not want to make an issue of it yet.

“Since the beginning (of the season) we spoke about this, so no more comments,” he said.

“We have nine games in 27 days and after maybe eight or nine in the second one (February), so don’t think too much.

“We’ll play every game with the players we have and compete as good as possible and do as best as we can. Now we don’t think about what is not good for the players.

“They love to do this, we are going to accept it.”

More in this section

Liverpool v West Ham United - Premier League - Anfield Diogo Jota pushing himself to become ‘a big influence’ at Liverpool
Liverpool v West Ham United - Premier League - Anfield Nat Phillips up for challenge of securing long-term defensive role for Liverpool
Football rumours from the media Football rumours from the media
man citypa-sourceplace: united kingdomplace: uk
Manchester United v Aston Villa - Premier League - Old Trafford

Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United are building a team

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up