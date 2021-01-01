End of year report: Liverpool the likeliest January spenders as title contenders take stock

LIVERPOOL

Doing well

For all Liverpool’s injuries, they are still creating a high volume of chances. More specifically, Liverpool have a multi-option attacking threat. Four players have scored at least five league goals, seven have had 10 or more shots and four different players have created at least 20 chances in the Premier League.

Must improve

Liverpool are not the only club to suffer second-half lapses this season, but draws against West Brom and Brighton will have angered Klopp, given that his team had previously been so ruthless against the Premier League’s bottom half. The defence has been exposed by a blight of injuries.

January needs

Pundit and former Anfield favourite Jamie Carragher has called for defensive reinforcements and you can see why. Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk have been ruled out for the rest of the season; Joel Matip just can’t stay fit. While the form of Fabinho in central defence has been a major plus for Liverpool in the first half of this season, a January signing is a must to help maintain their title defence.

MANCHESTER CITY

Doing well

For so long it was Manchester City’s defence that held them back. As soon as they conceded a goal it seemed to send panic through the team that resulted in setback becoming calamity. The return of John Stones appears to have eased those worries. Since losing 2-0 at Tottenham in November, City have conceded two goals in 10 games in all competitions.

Must improve

City’s chance creation has dipped from last season to this, but it’s their inefficiency in front of goal that is really holding them back. Pep Guardiola’s side are 18 league goals down on their total at this stage of last season. When they won the league in 2017/18, City ranked first for shot conversion; they rank 13th this season by the same measure.

January needs

It seems unlikely that City will invest heavily in January, preferring to wait until the summer to move for the star centre-forward that might take over Sergio Aguero’s mantle. The only possible exception might be an experienced central midfielder to give Rodri some support; Ilkay Gundogan’s best days are past him.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Jadon Sancho: could United rekindle their interest in the Borussia Dortmund star in the transfer window? Picture: Oliver Hardt/Getty Images

Doing well

Manchester United have hauled themselves into the title race over the last six weeks and clearly benefit from one of the division’s deepest squads. Their bench for the win over Leeds read Henderson, Bailly, Telles, Matic, Pogba, Van de Beek, Mata, Greenwood and Cavani; it’s a wonderful array of depth, particularly in attacking areas. With games likely to stack up thanks to Covid-19 postponements, might United be best placed to deal with the schedule?

Must improve

United’s performances against Big Six teams was Solskjaer’s greatest strength as he earned his job on a full-time basis. But that pattern has shifted in recent months as Solskjaer has chosen to be more pragmatic in the aftermath of a 6-1 home defeat to Tottenham. In their four league matches against Big Six sides this season, United have taken two points and scored only one goal.

January needs

United probably need another frontline central defender for Solskajer to consider them capable of winning the title, but he can’t really complain if no business is done in January. The only other question is whether they take advantage of Borussia Dortmund’s struggles this season by moving again for Jadon Sancho, but that too will surely have to wait until summer.

TOTTENHAM

It seems likely Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho will have to sell to spend in January. Could Dele Alli be on his way out? Picture: PA

Doing well

The number of shots taken per goal has always been a fairly effective measurement of a team’s strength. Last season, Liverpool led the way (19.9%) and won the league, while the top eight on chance conversion rate were also the top eight in the final league table. This season, Tottenham lead the way despite recent bluntness in frustrating draws. If Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min say healthy and in form, Spurs still have a chance.

Must improve

Everything was looking so rosy for Mourinho, but his old habits have come back to bite him. He may claim he told his players not to sit back and defend one-goal leads against Palace and Wolves, but he is the manager who cried wolf. The other nagging issue is the lack of effective backup to Kane and Son: Gareth Bale isn’t working out, Lucas Moura hasn’t scored as a sub under Mourinho, and Carlos Vinicius has barely played.

January needs

It seems likely that Mourinho will have to sell to spend in January, but Dele Alli and Davinson Sanchez are possible departures. Another striker would be an indication that the Vinicius move hasn’t worked out, so more likely is another central defender with Toby Alderweireld now 31, Sanchez and Juan Foyth treading water and Joe Rodon not yet deemed ready to start regularly in the Premier League.

CHELSEA

Doing well

Last season, Chelsea faltered purely because of their dropped points against the Premier League ‘rest’. Only the bottom three lost more games against bottom-half teams than their six. This season, Chelsea have played games against clubs in 10th or below as it stands and have won seven of them. They swatted aside Sheffield United, Crystal Palace, Newcastle, Burnley, and West Ham in a manner that didn’t happen enough last season.

Must improve

No secret here. Chelsea have played seven league games this season against teams that either finished in the top eight last season or are in the top eight now. Their record in those seven matches: Won 0, Drawn 3, Lost 5. Chelsea have scored three goals in those games. Given the attackers at Lampard’s disposal, that’s abject.

January needs

Having spent so freely over the summer, it would be a shock if Lampard signed another first-team player in January.

He has Olivier Giroud, Tammy Abraham, and Timo Werner as centre-forward options, a raft of wide attackers and central midfield options and two players for every position in defence. Would another centre-back go amiss if Andreas Christensen isn’t considered good enough? Yes. Can Lampard use that as an excuse if their title challenge evaporates? No.