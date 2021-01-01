Pep Guardiola: City without five for Chelsea trip after positive Covid-19 tests

City's visit to Stamford Bridge on Sunday is set to go ahead
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will have five players unavailable for Sunday’s trip to Chelsea after positive Covid-19 tests (Paul Childs/PA)

Fri, 01 Jan, 2021 - 14:29
Andy Hampson

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed the club will have five players unavailable for Sunday’s Premier League game at Chelsea following positive coronavirus tests.

City’s game at Everton on Monday was postponed at short notice after three more players tested positive for Covid-19 following the positive tests returned by Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus on Christmas Day.

The latest results bring the total number of first-team personnel at the club isolating to seven, including two other staff members.

Kyle Walker tested positive for Covid-19 on Christmas Day (Laurence Griffiths/PA)

Guardiola said at a press conference: “It was four people – (including) two players – the first time and then three more.”

Guardiola added that the club were not yet in a position to reveal the identities of the three latest players to test positive.

He said: “I don’t think the Premier League allows us to name the players but you will know tomorrow.”

Pressed on why this was the case, Guardiola said: “We have to respect the privacy of the players maybe. You will see the line-ups and three important players not there, so you will know exactly but I’m not allowed to tell you.”

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti, pictured, received a call from Pep Guardiola about the situation (Nick Potts/PA)

Guardiola insisted City had enough players available to play at Everton but, with news of the positive tests only coming through late in the day, there was little alternative but to call off the game.

He said: “We had enough players to play against Everton. We wanted to play but on the day of the game, with more cases, we informed the Premier League.

“I personally called (Everton manager) Carlo Ancelotti to explain the situation because the day before we were in touch about what would happen and the huge risk.”

Everton expressed frustration after the postponement was announced, calling in a statement for “full disclosure of all the information” that led to the decision being taken.

Ancelotti was later more sincere, sending best wishes to the City staff affected.

Guardiola said: “I preferred the statement from Carlo Ancelotti than the statement from the club. We would have loved to play the game but, wisely, the Premier League decided for the welfare of everyone not to increase the cases.”

