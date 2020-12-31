FAI confirms total football shutdown until January 31

The FAI today reaffirmed its commitment to getting all levels of football in Ireland back playing competitively as soon as possible in 2021.

But the association confirmed the suspension, with immediate effect, of all football activity with the execption of senior SSE Airtricity League and

Women’s National League teams. This complies with the Government suspension of all but elite sport under the new Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions.

A statement read: "The FAI is currently finalising a submission to Sport Ireland as they formulate a plan to facilitate a return for all competitive sport as early as possible in the New Year.

"Following discussions with Sport Ireland, the FAI has today written to all affiliates regarding the impact on football of the latest Government guidelines and the move to Level 5 lockdown until January 31st at the earliest.

"The FAI is committed to getting all levels of the game back on the pitch as soon as we can but we are also respectful of the need for these new Government Guidelines in the wake of the alarming rise in COVID-19 numbers.

"We again commend all our clubs for their adherence to Government guidelines to date and we have reconfirmed to Sport Ireland our ongoing commitment to the advice issued by all Government agencies."

LATEST LEVEL 5 GUIDELINES FOR FOOTBALL

All football activity is suspended until January 31st with immediate effect - with the exception of senior SSE Airtricity League and senior Women’s National League teams who are exempt.

The new Government Level 5 Guidelines DO NOT ALLOW for any collective team training for any team other than senior SSE Airtricity League or Women’s National League teams.

The new Government Level 5 Guidelines DO NOT ALLOW for any adult amateur, Futsal and underage football activity including the underage National Leagues and all schoolboy and schoolgirl football.

The new Government Level 5 Guidelines DO NOT ALLOW for any trials or assessments until further notice – with the exception of senior SSE Airtricity League and senior Women’s National League teams who are exempt subject to League guidelines.

The new Government Level 5 Guidelines allow for INDIVIDUAL training only.