Graham Cummins: January window a time when unwanted players can net a much-needed 'pay-up' 

Released or 'came to a mutual agreement', it doesn’t matter what spin a club or player puts on it, at the end of the day it simply means the club sees no further use for a player and they want him out the door.

The word ‘released’ looks worse for a player than ‘mutual agreement’, but both amount to the same thing — the player is not good enough for that club at that moment.

For a player, it is disheartening when you speak to the manager and he lets you know you are no longer in his plans. However, it’s not always a bad thing especially if you are a lower league player because it can be an opportunity to earn some extra money.

Halfway through a season, players will know whether the manager rates them or not and it will be clear if they have any sort of future at the club. As a player, if you aren’t playing many games at this stage of the season, then it’s highly unlikely that things will improve for the rest of the campaign — you probably need to move on.

The next step for a player is very important. Throughout the season, if you aren’t a regular in the starting team, a player will at least have knocked once on a manager’s door, demanding an explanation as to why he isn’t in the team?

Usually, managers sugarcoat their answer, explaining to the player that if he keeps working hard enough, he will get his chance, but he invariably means, ‘I don’t see you as part of my plans and wouldn’t mind you leaving’.

When you’re a lower league player earning an average wage with time left on your contract, then unless you are desperate to play immediately, you want some of the wages owed to you from your deal.

If a player wants to leave straightaway and play games, this is usually done quickly, and the club and the player agree to terminate his contract so that he can join another club. However, if you are a smart player and want to get yourself an extra bit of money as a going-away present then it’s all about being patient and playing cat and mouse with the manager.

To be paid-up, you must be clever. The last thing you should do as a player is walk into the manager's office and say you want to leave because you haven’t played enough games. You want the manager to call you into his office and say you are no longer in their plans. The moment that happens, the first thing a player should do is insist he is happy to stay, that he loves living where he does.

That plants the seed in the manager's head that this guy isn’t going to just walk away from a contract without receiving some sort of compensation. Of course, as a player, the minute the manager tells you he no longer wants you at the club the first person you are ringing is your agent asking him to find you another option.

It can take weeks for the club and the player to agree on a figure to terminate the remainder of the contract and it can be a dangerous game as a player because the new club waiting on you might become frustrated and look elsewhere.

It’s very rare that a player will agree to the club’s first termination offer and vice versa. It might take up to four or five offers before an agreement is reached. Clubs and players want to come to an agreement because it benefits both financially. The ideal situation for the player is to leave his current club with money in his pocket and sign for a new club on the same salary and a longer contract.

I’ve experienced a pay-up once in my career and being honest, I would have liked more. With my last two contracts with Waterford and Cork City, I did reach a ‘mutual agreement’ with both clubs. Neither club asked me to go, it was me asking the clubs to terminate my deal.

With Waterford, I knew I’d be signing for City once the contract was terminated and with City I just knew I'd had enough of football. I didn’t receive any lumpsum or payment from either club. Indeed, I never realised pay-ups were happening in the League of Ireland until recently when I found out more and more lads are getting them.

I received my only pay-up when I left St. Johnstone to sign for City in 2018. I knew my time at the Saints was coming to an end when the club announced Dundalk forward David McMillian had signed a pre-contract.

Part of me was disappointed because I loved my time in Scotland but part of me was happy because I knew there was interest from City, and it was my chance to go back home. A week before Christmas, then-City manager John Caulfield flew over to Scotland to talk to me about re-joining and we practically had the deal done there and then.

My agent had already told me that the Saints would be happy to let me go but I hadn’t spoken to the club about leaving when I first met Caulfield. I remember the Saints’ manager Tommy Wright calling me into the office, explaining that City had been on the phone and wanted to speak to me. Stupidly, I told him I’d already met Caulfield, which Wright wasn’t happy about.

Tommy expected that I would be content to leave but I played ‘the game’ and told him I was happy in Scotland and was in no rush to go home. I explained I was going to be losing a lot of money by signing for City — which wasn't strictly true because I was practically offered the same wages from my hometown club — and that Saints would have to come up with a figure that suited me to leave.

The way pay-ups work is the first £30,000 is tax-free, though I didn’t get anywhere near that figure. The club and the player then work out what the player is owed on his deal after tax and reach an agreement. That way, the player nearly gets all of his net income that he would receive if he stayed at the club, while the club saves tax on those wages. It was ideal for me because I ended up receiving a payment on a contract which only had five months remaining and was then handed a two-year deal from City on nearly the same wages.

It didn’t bother me what was the club put in the statement that goes out to the press, but St. Johnstone did run it by me so I could give it the green light. I would like to think that I ended on good terms with the club, though that isn’t always the case.

No doubt we will hear of many mutual agreements reached over the next few weeks, and many players released. Sometimes, it's a blessing in disguise.