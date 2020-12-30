Chris Hatherall: Forgettable end to 2020 but Thiago offers glimpse of Liverpool’s 2021 fortunes

It was a forgettable way to end an unforgettable year, but perhaps it was only right that 2020, even for Liverpool, didn’t deserve a rousing finale.

There are few people across the world who will not be wishing 2020 good riddance after experiencing the horrors of a global pandemic which has left families in every continent bereaved and every country in crisis.

But on the football pitch at least, it was a memorable one for Liverpool that should not be forgotten.

So, although a goalless draw at St James’ Park was a low-key way to say farewell to 365 days of football excellence, it should certainly not take away from what has gone before.

What Jurgen Klopp’s side achieved over the last year will never be told in the history books without also acknowledging the pain, misery, and anxiety that struck the world off the pitch as his team were winning and entertaining on it.

It does, perhaps, make it rather difficult to ever refer to ’30 years of pain’ again with that kind of context behind it. But that doesn’t mean the football club cannot look back with pride on the way they performed, the way they ended that wait for a title in such spectacular style, and the way they handled all the pressures that went with it — including those instigated by pandemic.

Whether they played in front of packed Anfield crowds or in front of nobody at all, Liverpool were by far the best team in the Premier League for the entirety of 2020, and it is fitting that they end the year on top of the table — the way they began it.

It could have been a better night had Mo Salah or Roberto Firmino finished excellent second-half chances which came their way, but after such a hectic schedule, perhaps the champions were due a blank. After all, this was only the third goalless draw in 12 months for Klopp’s free-scoring side.

The year started, at a time when Covid-19 was just a drama happening somewhere in China, with a 2-0 victory over Sheffield United at Anfield on 2 January, thanks to goals from Salah and Sadio Mane and they won every Premier League game of the new year until a shock 3-0 defeat at Watford at the end of February.

That result, of course, ended dreams of matching Arsenal’s Invincibles by going an entire season unbeaten but, as Klopp pointed out, that was never the goal. The goal was to be champions for the first time since 1990, and it was achieved in style.

There were low points of course; A Champions League defeat against Atletico Madrid which ended European hopes, a 4-0 defeat at Man City when the title had already been won, an FA Cup defeat at Chelsea. But they were far outweighed by the good days, not least a 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace which all but clinched the title and the celebrations which followed in the days after.

That trophy presentation on the empty Kop, Jurgen Klopp crying at the enormity of it all, the videoed celebrations of the team as they watched Manchester City fail to win at Stamford Bridge and end those 30 years of… well let’s just say of frustration.

Now, of course, the goal is to make it back-to-back titles, always a test of how strong a team really is.

Liverpool are top of the table, by only three points rather than five. There was something missing at St James’, simply a lack of energy or concentration after such a hectic schedule, but few people doubt that Liverpool will be successful in 2021, just as they were in 2020.

Liverpool's James Milner greets substitute Thiago Alcantara. Photo: Peter Powell/PA

The sight of Thiago Alcantara returning from injury as a second-half substitute provided hope for the future, too, and the fact that despite all the upheaval of Covid-19, all the matches packed into such a short time and all the uncertainty, Liverpool are still top of the league and favourites to win it again is comfort to their fanbase.

In many ways, Liverpool were the team that beat Covid. They won their title despite it and there were many people who felt they should be handed the trophy even if the season had been suspended.

There’s an element of deja vu today in the wake of Sam Allardyce’s call for a ‘circuit break’ because of the pandemic, and the Premier League’s statement that they had no intentions of doing so. The only difference is that on this occasion, Liverpool couldn’t find the entertainment factor to keep us all going at a time when life is pretty miserable.

Roll on 2021, roll on the vaccine. But let’s not forget that, in football terms at least, 2020 wasn’t all bad. Even if it’s finale was low key and celebrated only in Manchester.