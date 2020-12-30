Spurs-Fulham off at three hours’ notice due to Covid-19 cases in Cottagers’ camp

Tottenham’s home game against Fulham is off (Tim Goode/NMC Pool/PA)

Wed, 30 Dec, 2020 - 15:16
PA Sport Staff

The Premier League match between Tottenham and Fulham has been postponed after a coronavirus outbreak at the west London club.

The Cottagers returned a number of positive test results on Tuesday and, after more came in on Wednesday, the Premier League decided to call the match off less than three hours before the scheduled 6pm kick-off.

It becomes the third top-flight game to be wiped out by the virus, following Newcastle’s match with Aston Villa earlier this month and Monday’s game between Everton and Manchester City.

There had been speculation throughout the day that the game might be called off.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho indicated his frustration at the uncertainty in an Instagram post shortly after 2pm.

Mourinho posted a video on his account of his staff waiting waiting for news with a message which read: “We still don’t know if we play. Best league in the world.”

The video was filmed at 2.02pm – something the Portuguese made clear by showing the time in the corner of a TV screen in the room.

