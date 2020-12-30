Adam Idah set for early return from knee injury 

Wed, 30 Dec, 2020 - 13:24

REPUBLIC of Ireland international striker Adam Idah has targeted a return to action for Norwich City in January.

Idah, 19, is ahead of schedule in his recovery from the knee problem that has sidelined him since Ireland's clash against Wales last month.

The Corkman saiid: “It’s recovering really well, to be fair. They thought I might be back sometime in February but as it stands now I should be back in mid-January, so everything’s going well.”

Idah was scheduled to be sidelined for 10 weeks after damaging knee ligaments while on Ireland duty in November.

He started Ireland's 3-0 defeat to England in their Wembley friendly, and also the Nations League loss to Wales, but missed the clash with  Bulgaria after suffering the problem.

Ireland's World Cup qualifying campaign begins in March and Republic boss Stephen Kenny will want the former College Corinthians man to have proved his fitness for the Canaries well before those dates. 

Idah last week signed a new long-term deal with Norwich, that will keep him at the club until June 2024.

