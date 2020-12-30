I’ll lead from the front and tell it as it is, promises FAI chief Hill

As first impressions go, Jonathan Hill hit all the right bases on his first real day on the job as Football Association of Ireland chief executive yesterday.

Hill’s reign as John Delaney’s eventual successor may have commenced on November 2 but coronavirus travel restrictions have grounded him in London, limiting the interactions he planned to have.

Internal meetings have taken priority, especially given a new management structure implemented by his interim predecessor Gary Owens, leaving him circling the date of December 28 for the association’s annual general meeting as his first chance to project his vision.

Against the grim financial landscape he inherited from his predecessor, which has been compounded by Covid-19, the 57-year-old did his utmost to engage with the 121 members logging on from various strands of the game.

Renowned for his commercial acumen, Hill understandably delved into the challenges presented to an organisation burdened by €76m of liabilities without diminishing the importance of other sectors.

In the first instance, he wondered aloud about the Government’s approach to culling games at grassroots levels, striking a chord by making the comparison with school children congregating in daily school classrooms.

The League of Ireland, both men’s and women’s, was in dire need of an overhaul before the onset Covid-19 further exposed its precarious business model. Over 80% of League of Ireland revenue is derived through the match-day activities that were mostly aborted once the season resumed in late July.

He was also clear in highlighting the need for actions, rather than words. Since Delaney’s demise began in March 2019, huge resources have been devoted to reforming the structures that facilitated such light-touch oversight.

“I’m from Leeds, and I will say it as it is,” Hill said at the start of his presentation.

“I am very happy to lead from the front and not afraid to make tough decisions.

“We want to create a culture that rewards a commitment to good governance practices.

“It’s all about acting out those policies, not just having them on paper.

“I do genuinely want more people to take responsibility and accept accountability for their area of expertise.

“The association cannot be about one person. I’m seeing a move towards a broader, more collective approach in every conversation I have.

“I’ve come into Irish football with no baggage. I’ve brought no history to the table and with no specific pre-existing relationships, be it within football, government or with the media.

“I think, from the feedback so I’ve had so far, that it’s seen by many as being a real positive.

“The pace of change is intense and the complexity of change is significant.

“I have a deep engagement with governance and compliance issues, which is important when our chairman Roy Barrett mentions 164 recommendations that we’re looking to implement.”

In yesterday’s update, the FAI say they have 67% of those improvements derived from Sport Ireland-commissioned reports to implement.

A good chief also knows where his weaknesses are; hence the retention of Owens on a consultancy basis until board and committee reforms are completed by the April 1 deadline set by the Government. The complexities of Irish football politics cannot be learnt overnight.

The extent of the FAI’s financial woes will ensure State aid will be essential for years to come. Barrett, speaking afterwards, admitted the association is still struggling to shake off the legacy of the regime led by Delaney.

While 2019 started highlighting the extent of the financial fallout from the era of deposed supremo, the struggles to source new sponsors this year underline his legacy.

Heading into 2020, the association has yet to find a successor to telecoms company Three as main sponsor, nor a replacement for League of Ireland backers SSE Airtricity. The 2020 women’s national league was contested without a title sponsor.

Ongoing legal and tax bills continue to drain their finances while an investigation by State watchdog, the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE), into Delaney remains a live issue the FAI just cannot extricate themselves from.

“I think the reputational damage to the association has been hugely significant and it’s actually not going to change,” confessed Barrett, the Goodbody Stockbroker MD appointed as the FAI’s first-ever chairman last January.

“From a board perspective, we cannot change the past, we can only change what we do today and in the future.

“This is where the focus is and as far as I am concerned and as far as the board is concerned what happens with the ODCE and elsewhere is a parallel process.

“If there are a series of outcomes from that that we need to deal with then we will deal with them at that time. But there is nothing that I or anybody else can do to influence that so, to be frank, I don't spend much time thinking about it.

“We have a new chief executive and will have a new assembly with a new board composition to look forward to in 2021. Then there’s 164 recommendations to get through from the investigation reports.

“Not one of those things is going to change the perception of the FAI but hopefully, over a period of time the totality of those changes and improvements will make people say in time: 'Yeah, this is a different organisation than the past and is fit for purpose'.

“I just don’t look at it in terms of time or one or two silver bullets out there.

“We’ve a whole series of different things which in combination over time will improve people’s perception of the FAI.”