Frank Lampard: Chelsea response 'exactly right other than the win'

Frank Lampard acknowledged this is a “tough period” for his Chelsea side after this hard-fought 1-1 draw with Aston Villa extended a concerning run that has brought just one win in the last five league games.

The manager had demanded a reaction following Saturday’s defeat at Arsenal and declared himself satisfied with the response, drawing positives from the attitude shown by his players. This, though, was far from a complete performance from Lampard’s side, who continue to stutter.

While there were periods of the game when they showed glimpses of their form of earlier in the season, particularly after Olivier Giroud headed them into a 34th-minute lead, there were also times when they were troubled by Dean Smith’s visitors and lacked conviction going forward, and neither manager could complain about the outcome.

“The response was exactly right other than the win,” said Lampard. “We had a couple of little chances. It felt like the pressure was coming from us. This is our tough period at the moment. We have to fight for it and we’ll be stronger for it.

“You want to get results at this point of the year. I could feel the players’ disappointment at the end because they want to win. A few weeks ago people were talking about us as title challengers, now it’s a difficult period. The new players are going to get better as they come along.”

Villa’s equaliser came five minutes into the second half when Anwar El Ghazi volleyed home from Matty Cash’s cross with Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen still on the ground following a challenge with Villa captain Jack Grealish earlier in the build-up.

Cesar Azpilicueta, the Chelsea captain, complained to referee Stuart Attwell that play should have been stopped and Lampard reflected the incident summed up his side’s current fortunes.

“We conceded with a man on the floor, that’s the way it is for us at the moment,” he said. “We pushed but couldn’t break the deadlock. Attitude-wise, effort-wise, some of the play was very good against a really good team. I can’t ask for more from the players today. No-one let me down, everyone worked hard, we didn’t get the rub of the green.”

Villa’s performance showed why they have made such progress this season. Buoyed by recent results, they demonstrated an impressive level of belief that drove them on, despite 10 of the starting 11 having started in Saturday’s victory over Crystal Palace.

“It’s tough turning it around but I trust the players,” said Smith, the Villa manager.

“I asked every one of them if they were ready to go again and they looked me in the eye and said they were. It’s a big thing to have that trust and they have gone and proved that today. We’ve had to battle at times today, there were spells of pressure from both teams but it is great to get a point here.”

While Chelsea appeared disjointed, the visitors were sharper in all areas of the pitch and should have gone ahead midway through the first half when centre-back Kortney Hause misjudged a free header from Grealish’s free-kick and failed to test Mendy.

Chelsea’s best early opening had fallen to Christian Pulisic who should have done better than fire wide when he latched onto Grealish’s ill-judged back pass and then again when he hooked over from close range. The chances, though, were signs the home side were growing into the game and they forced the lead in the 34th minute when Giroud headed home at the near post from Ben Chilwell’s cross after a slick passing move involving Mason Mount and Pulisic.

The goal changed the momentum of the game with Chelsea looking far more assured as they repeatedly switched play to expose the Villa full-backs with a cross-field pass from Callum Hudson-Odoi played with the outside of his right boot to Pulisic summing up the home side’s renewed belief.

Villa, though, held on until the break and returned with renewed determination that was quickly rewarded with the equaliser.

John McGinn struck the bar with a long-range effort as the visitors went in search of a second but it was Chelsea who finished the stronger without creating the clear opening that would have delivered a much needed win.

CHELSEA (4-3-3): Mendy 6; Azpilicueta 6, Rudiger 6, Christensen 6, Chilwell 8; Kante 7, Jorginho 6 (Havertz 72, 6), Mount 8; Hudson-Odoi 8, Giroud 7 (Werner 72, 6), Pulisic 6.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Silva, Abraham, Tomori, Kovacic, Gilmour, Emerson

ASTON VILLA (4-2-3–1): Martínez 6; Cash 7, Hause 7, Konsa 8, Targett 6; Douglas Luiz 7, McGinn 9; Traore 5 (Davis 87, 6), Grealish 8, El Ghazi 7 (Ramsey 81, 6), Watkins 7.

Subs: Heaton, Taylor, Hourihane, Nakamba, Engels, Guilbert, El Mohamady.

Referee: Stuart Attwell 6.

Lampard: Safety is paramount

Frank Lampard says “safety is paramount” as Covid outbreaks hit English football again on Monday.

Manchester City’s training ground has been closed for the foreseeable future after an outbreak at the club, with the rest of the squad having to undergo extensive further testing before any potential return can be considered.

City are due to play Chelsea this weekend.

“We will have to cross that bridge when it comes,” Lampard said on Amazon Prime. “Covid is strange times for all of us for different reasons.

“I think we all sensed that this month might be a tough one with what has been happening pre-Christmas with the surge and the difficulties the public have got and football has been having.

“Secondary will be football, if we don’t play those games we will keep working but we will keep everyone safe first and foremost.”

“I’m not surprised because at the moment with Covid in the UK it is difficult for everybody. And football isn’t any different. And so we have to deal with what they come up with. But safety is paramount.”