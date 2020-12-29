Darren Randolph finally under threat from new breed of Irish goalkeeper

Such was the grip Shay Given held on the Ireland’s goalkeeping berth that at one stage, his teammates weren’t allowed to count goals scored in training matches against one particular understudy.

From the moment he dislodged Alan Kelly in 1996, Given’s status as one of the English Premier League’s best stoppers ensured he remained Ireland’s first-choice for the next 20 years whenever available.

For all the spark Robbie Reliant and Dependable Duffer provided in the opposing half, Solid Shay’s presence guarding the defence was equally integral to the Irish cause.

Dean Kiely felt the immovable force wasn’t worth fighting by walking away in 2003, something Paddy Kenny repeated three years later for differing reasons.

On his first and only competitive outing in place of the injured Given, Kenny conceded six goals in Cyprus.

Arguably, Keiren Westwood’s Ireland career never recovered from enduring a similar drubbing in 2012.

The immensely talented custodian, still playing in the Championship, hasn’t figured in a qualifier since four days after a 6-1 annihilation at home to Germany.

Like his boss Giovanni Trapattoni, that 4-1 stroll over the Faroe Islands only delayed his inevitable exit from the international fold.

Given came out of international retirement for Martin O’Neill’s first campaign at the helm, reclaiming the spot David Forde had seized on foot of Westwood’s woes, yet a serious knee injury suffered during the penultimate Euro 2016 qualifier against Germany all but ended his second coming.

The beneficiary of Given’s misfortune, Darren Randolph, has enjoyed a clear run between the posts since crowning that first competitive outing by setting up Shane Long’s famous winner.

Darren Randolph has been Ireland’s No 1 for the past five years.

For five years, the late bloomer’s job security hasn’t been in doubt. Not until now, that is.

Push and pull factors contribute to the dynamics shifting heading into a hectic 2021 of World Cup qualifiers.

Although Randolph’s paltry activity of three League Cup appearances since returning to West Ham United last January, and his gift of a winner to Finland in October’s Nations League defeat, has attracted spotlight, it’s the competition from elsewhere that’s most pertinent to the debate.

Given and Randolph are among a coterie of just seven Irish-born goalkeepers to have figured over the 28-year lifetime of Premier League football.

Two others have made their debuts in the past 18 months.

Most notable is the recently added name of Caoimhín Kelleher, the Cork-born netminder who started for champions Liverpool in the top-flight against Wolves, and in two Champions League fixtures.

Mark Travers wasn’t too far ahead, keeping a clean sheet on his Bournemouth bow against Tottenham Hotspur in May 2019.

Mark Travers at an Ireland training session in Abbotstown. Travers is the deputy to Asmir Begovic at Bournemouth.

But time must travel back 12 years to 2007, when Randolph and Colin Doyle initially emerged, for Premier League breakthroughs to have been made by ‘keepers from these shores.

Doyle’s top-flight exposure was earned by helping Birmingham City gain promotion but his tenancy lasted for only the opening three games.

Randolph’s stint was briefer. Eight years passed between his debut for Charlton Athletic at Anfield and his return to the top table as a West Ham player.

Leesider Doyle, currently at SPL side Kilmarnock, attributes the drought of opportunities for Irish to the explosion of cash in the English game.

“I was a 22-year-old making my debut against the Premier League champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge,” he recalls of his own experience. “Yeah, I was nervous but built on those nerves.

“That was a difficult season. We got relegated, changed managers and the stakes for staying in the Premier League just got higher.

Over the next few seasons, I was competing against Joe Hart, Ben Foster, and Jack Butland — all England internationals. Clubs are buying goalkeepers for £10m to sit on the bench as back-ups.”

Doyle contends that Kelleher’s valuation has veered into seven figures already too.

Once Alisson suffered an injury, Jurgen Klopp favoured the 22-year-old over the experienced Adrian, whose contract ends in the summer.

The stock of Travers is also rising. A year younger than Kelleher, he’s the established deputy to Asmir Begovic since the Cherries sold Aaron Ramsdale to Sheffield United.

Then there’s 18-year-old Gavin Bazunu, the Manchester City recruit from Shamrock Rovers learning the ropes in the cut and thrust of League One at on-loan club Rochdale United.

It all means Randolph is unlikely to enjoy the longevity Given lapped up.

“I know Darren well,” Doyle states about the 33-year-old. “And not playing at West Ham will make him more determined to stick around with Ireland.

“He’s been one of our best performers in recent years but cannot go on forever either. The progress of the new goalkeepers, especially Caoimhín, is giving Stephen Kenny something to think about.”

Doyle had first heard about Kelleher’s qualities from those in the know back in Cork but got to see it first-hand in a low-key setting during the dying embers of O’Neill’s reign in 2018.

The day after Wales inflicted a 4-1 hammering on Ireland, the youngster was drafted into training in Cardiff ahead of a friendly in Poland, bypassing U21 level.

“That was the first of a few camps I was in with Caoimhín and straight away I realised he was special,” he recounts.

“His goalkeeping abilities were clear to see but it was moreso his level-headedness from our chats that impressed me.

Similar to Liverpool, he came into a senior environment fully sure of himself, without being cocky.”

That mental strength is a constant among the trio.

“They’ve got that air about them, an air of confidence, consistent characters and seem to be able to deal with what’s thrown at them at this time,” said Irish goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly about the chasing pack last year.

Now all they need is more games.

Kenny insisted Ireland’s horror-show at Wembley last month aborted his intention to blood Kelleher as a substitute, leaving the friendly against Oman on March 30 as the probable occasion for his debut.

Throwing the uncapped Rebel into Belgrade battle for the World Cup qualification opener against Serbia six days earlier could also become a reality if the club paths of Randolph and Kelleher continue to diverge.

“Caoimhín showed in his three games for Liverpool that nothing fazes him,” added Doyle.

“He’s now got the trust of Klopp, who won’t be afraid to call on him when Alisson is out again. That’s a strong position for an Ireland goalkeeper to be in.”

It also guarantees his outfield colleagues will cherish rattling his net during the build-up to that next international window.