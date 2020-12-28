FAI to discuss debt crisis at online AGM

Before the FAI does it’s best to celebrate their centenary year, the latest dose of sobering financial reality will be dished out at Tuesday’s annual general meeting.

More than 200 delegates will log on for the virtual lunchtime summit, which will primarily deal with the latest set of accounts showing the sum owing to creditors has spiked to €94m.

That mountain of debt was calculated up to the end of 2019 before the effects of Covid-19 further decimated their cash flow, forcing a drawdown of €13.2m from Sport Ireland’s resilience fund and the acceptance from Fifa of a €4.1m interest-free loan during 2020.

It will again be difficult during Tuesday’s latest interaction to ignore the legacy of John Delaney’s reign, especially when members learn that Irish football will be saddled with the Aviva Stadium mortgage until at least 2040.

Delaney’s prediction of clearing the €28.5m loan by 2020 was proven to be delusional once the wreckage of the former chief executive’s 15-year term began to unravel last year.

Then chief executive lead Paul Cooke spoke 12 months ago of refinancing the mortgage with the Bank of Ireland into a 15-year arrangement.

That, however, has now been revised as the Association tackles a cash-flow crisis.

A series of audits revealed previously undeclared liabilities such as a €3m golden handcuffs package due to Delaney had he completed his last contract.

At least €4m in legal fees linked to ongoing investigations have been incurred while revenue audits have uncovered another €3.58m of tax arrears and penalties due.

The new board had hoped to cut their losses on the €6.5m they owed to Sports Direct by reaching a settlement but the onset of the pandemic — culling revenue streams such as tickets for international matches — has forced them to continue repaying Mike Ashley’s company €100,000 per month.

In 2016, the FAI signed the deal with the British clothing company with an “option agreement” to pay back the money if the firm was unhappy. That was called in last year following Delaney’s controversial exit as chief executive.

Roy Barrett, appointed as the Association’s first-ever independent chairman last January, said when issuing the accounts in advance to members that they “reflected a tumultuous year off the pitch”.

Adding to their problems is the lack of sponsors.

Main backers Three have exited. The Women’s National League campaign was also completed without a commercial partner as the new broom struggles to overcome the Association’s tarnished brand.

Tuesday provides the first real opportunity for the representatives of leagues, clubs, and provinces around the country to deal with Jonathan Hill.

The former FA commercial director of England’s FA began his role as Delaney’s permanent successor on November 1 but Covid-19 has resulted in him working remotely from London.

Interim chief executive Gary Owens has remained involved in a consultancy capacity, in particular with a view to getting board and committee reforms ratified at an emergency general meeting on January 11.

“You should be proud that Irish football celebrates its 100th birthday in 2021,” Hill told members of FAI senior council, who will participate in a standalone meeting directly after the AGM.

“We should all be proud to build an association for the future, together and as one team. I look forward to talking to you virtually and answering any questions that may arise from this document.

“I particularly look forward to moving to Dublin in the New Year when Covid-19 allows, getting to meet you all in person, to talk football and to build that future with you.”