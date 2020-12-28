Terrace Talk: Liverpool - Games like this one are a real shock to the system now

Moans about being denied five subs, waits 90 minutes to use the three he’s allowed. Jurgen Klopp, everyone.

It was no surprise how this game panned out. A blind man could see it coming from space, yet Allardyce always manages to catch our man unawares. How is that even possible?

Admittedly knowing what to do and then doing it are completely different things but for Allardyce to claim an Anfield result with his fourth consecutive team is beyond careless.

Doesn’t help having players like Matip and Keita, their potpourri/crisp blend has been obvious for a while — to most. It’s the ninth time we’ve changed the defence during a game this season. Keep blaming the schedule if it makes you feel better.

Klopp took no liberties with his selection and got the early goal that had helped scupper Palace. After that, nothing. There were fairweather tendencies with his team in the earliest days, but we’d grown accustomed to better. Games like this are a real shock to the system now, a marker for how far we’ve come. That doesn’t make them any more tolerable.

Normally, late December would be the time to assess the team at the halfway stage, but since “normally” left the building in 2020 there’s plenty of opportunities for Liverpool’s season to capsize yet.

After the title was clinched, that was my biggest dread — doing a Leicester, when they needed to sack poor Claudio to avoid relegation.

Top on December 28, still in the Champions League, and a reasonable draw albeit against United’s conquerors with all the ‘last laugh’ potential that goes with it. Could you ask for more after this surreal year?

It’s only half the story of course, with Van Dijk and Gomez long gone and gone long. Klopp’s shuffled his pack despairingly, all his complaining maybe a devious stratagem to exaggerate the achievement. Like he needed it… Other managers turned on the waterworks this weekend but didn’t get anything like equivalent stick. Odd, that.

The players haven’t tapped into it for excuses, anyway, without really stamping supremacy on the rest. The slender gap between first and tenth is something football lovers yearned for, but now our team is top, we’d like a little less competition and a little more failure as Elvis almost sang.

There are rumours of Salah’s unhappiness, par for the course when the transfer window looms. This is his fourth year at Anfield, and the Spanish clubs still hold a romantic magnetic allure for footballers, especially ones with no emotional attachment to Merseyside.

Whether they can raise the huge fee required, or Mo’s slipped something sneaky into his contract, that’s for the conjecturists. Recent experience indicates Liverpool will come away smelling of roses, whatever happens.

We can scoff at references to climate, we’re used to the rain and chill, but it could still be a factor. Salah’s stock is now so high that if Barcelona are to lose Messi, they could do a lot worse that raid Anfield again. Coutinho was tit for Neymar’s tat.

We may tell him he can achieve everything here, and look what’s happened to Phil etc, but we’ve nearly always lost out to the big two in Spain no matter how vibrant we may be.

Thiago to recover and defensive strengthening will be key to how the Reds fare for the remainder of 20/21. You can whinge about Klopp’s contempt for domestic cups, that automatically limits Liverpool to two chances of success a season, but why bother? You know it’ll be a weak team against Villa in a fortnight’s time, why get frazzled anew?

With squad fitness so brittle, it’s most likely the smart thing to do — and if you’re going to make Allardyce look accomplished, optimism’s bound to take a hit. Makes you wonder if you should ever write anything; just be sure they’ll make you look a complete simpleton a week after writing it. Have a happy new year, anyway.