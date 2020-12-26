Man City keep up pressure on Pool - and heap it on Steve Bruce

Premier League: Manchester City 2 Newcastle 0

Manchester City continued their momentum to move up to fifth place in the Premier League - five points behind leaders Liverpool - by piling the pressure on Newcastle boss Steve Bruce.

Goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Ferran Torres gave City their 12th consecutive home win over the Magpies but boss Pep Guardiola will regard them as scant reward for a game his team totally dominated.

Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow spared his team a far bigger beating with a string of fine saves.

This was the last fixture Bruce would have wanted after a bad week when his side were held at home by Fulham and knocked out of the Carabao Cup quarter-finals by Championship club Brentford, leading to calls for his head from many of Newcastle's increasingly disgruntled fan base.

City have now won 20, drawn four and lost only one of their last 25 League encounters against the Geordies.

And from the kick-off it didn't look like Newcastle were going to improve that miserable record as they crashed to a sixth consecutive St Stephen's Day defeat.

It took City only 14 minutes to take the lead. Man of the match Joao Cancelo threaded a pinpoint pass through the Newcastle defence for Sterling who showed skill and composure to sit two defenders on their backsides before cutting the ball back for Gundogan to smash a first time shot into the net from six yards.

The only surprise was that it was still only 1-0 at the break with Guardiola clearly unhappy that some excellent approach work by his side did not yield more goals.

Torres, playing as a false No 9 with Sergio Aguero on the bench and Gabriel Jesus ruled out after a positive Coronavirus test, shot tamely at Darlow after racing clear and Kevin De Bruyne also saw a shot saved by the Newcastle keeper when put through.

Darlow was nearly caught out by De Bruyne's brilliant shot-cum-cross from the left flank and had to backpedal furiously to claw the ball out from under the bar.

The second half followed a similar pattern, although City keeper Ederson was forced into his first save after 51 minutes from Jacob Murphy's shot.

It was only a brief respite for Newcastle because four minutes later Torres added the second.

Cancelo sent over a low cross that Fabrizio Fernandez could only clear as far as Torres who was left with the simple task of netting with a first tim shot from 10 yards - the Spaniard's seventh of the season in all competitions.

It should have been more but Bernardo Silva struck the outside of the post from close range while the over-worked Darlow produced a fine save to deny substitute Aguero his 16th goal against the Magpies.

MAN CITY (4-2-3-1): Ederson 6; Cancelo 9, Stones 7, Dias 7, Ake 6; Gundogan 7 (Foden 90), Rodri 7 (Fernandinho 57, 6); Sterling 7, De Bruyne 8, Silva 6; Torres 7.

NEWCASTLE (5-4-1): Darlow 7; Yedlin 5; Schar 6, Fernandez 6, Clark 6, Ritchie 5 (Lewis 66, 5); Murphy 5, Hayden 5, M. Longstaff 5, Almiron 4; Joelinton 4 (Carroll 72, 4).

Referee: A Marriner