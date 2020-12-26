Arsenal end losing streak with stunning victory over Chelsea

Premier League: Arsenal 3 Chelsea 1

Chelsea responded to their FA Cup final defeat against Arsenal in August by spending over €200million on strengthening Frank Lampard's side.

How they react to this surprise result when the January window opens next week remains to be seen.

Uppermost on Mikel Arteta's January was supposed to be shifting some deadwood from his squad while trying to avoid the sack after overseeing Arsenal's poorest start to a season since 1974, when Liam Brady first emerged as a first team regular to lead the club away from relegation trouble. The manner of this first league victory since the start of November re-enforced his pre-match message that he is the right man for the job and still has the players are behind him.

Maybe he eased his cause by making a surprising six changes to his starting line up and leaving out fit again captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The response was just what the Spanish manager needed at the start of a three-game run that could decide his - and Arsenal's - Premier League future.

Unlike the summer's Wembley Final, Arsenal did not have to come from behind this time and had the game as good as won by half-time thanks to an Alex Lacazette penalty and a sublime Granit Xhaka free-kick. A second half strike from the increasingly impressive Bukayo Saka meant they had the luxury of being able to survive a late Tammy Abraham response and not getting too carried away when Bernd Leno saved a late Jorginho penalty.

Arteta's half-time team talk must have been fairly straightforward as his men contemplated shooting up the table a whole place and out of the bottom six at least until Leeds play Burnley on Sunday!

This was not the style or personality of a team that is worried about relegation or the survival of their rookie manager. But questions will still be raised again in testing fixtures at Brighton and West Brom in their next two matches.

Lampard was angrily removing his coat as he left the pitch in front of the press box at half-time and it would not be surprising if he launched it at some of his players along with some home truths during the interval.

He made a double substitution for the start of the second half and sent his players out five minutes before Arsenal emerged, but Arteta's men still looked the more comfortable – until Chelsea's desperate late rally.

Lampard will have a chance to correct his side's form with home games against Aston Villa on Monday and Manchester City on Sunday – and maybe with some transfer window cash in the weeks ahead.

But owner Roman Abramovich might not be so understanding of this third consecutive defeat away from home.

A relieved Arteta told Sky Sports: "It doesn't get any better than winning a London derby against Chelsea on Boxing Day. Hopefully this is a turning point. I know they can play at this level. We know how good Chelsea are but big moments in the game we were the better team.

"The injuries, the Covid, playing 10 men...you start to think what do we need to win a match.

"It's nice to give something back to fans because I can imagine they have been really disappointed.

"We started well and we were dominant. That gives the team confidence.

"Let's carry on. We still have big things to improve on."

ARSENAL: Leno 7, Holding 6, Pablo Mari 6, Tierney 8, Bellerin 7, Elneny 6, Xhaka 6, Saka 7, Smith-Rowe 7 (Willock 65), Lacazette 6 (Mustafi 90), Martinelli 8 (Pepe 71)

Subs: Runarsson, Ceballos Aubameyang, Maitland-Niles, Cedric, Nketiah.

CHELSEA: Mendy 5, James 5, Zouma 6, Thiago Silva 6, Chilwell 6, Kante 6 (Havertz 74), Kovacic 6 (Jorginho 45), Mount 6, Pulisic 7, Abraham 6, Werner 5 (Hudson-Odoi 45).

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Rudiger, Giroud, Gilmour, Azpilicueta, Emerson Palmieri

Ref: Michael Oliver 7