Shamrock Rovers hit back at sexist and racist trolls

Shamrock Rovers have issued a statement in support of their players who were subjected to 'hurtful and hateful' comments in two national finals this week.

Vile and sexist comments were posted online during Rovers' Girls U17 League final against Cork City on Wednesday while racist language was used on social media during the club's U17 League final against Bohemian on Monday.

Both matches were streamed live by the FAI with Association officials vowing that they will now closely monitor comments in any future broadcast.

Shamrock Rovers this morning said today that they 'will do everything in its power to adopt positive measures to protect and promote its players.'

The Club statement read: “Shamrock Rovers F.C. condemns the abusive language that appeared anonymously in the YouTube hosted stream of the recent Rovers v Cork City Women’s U17 National League Final. The comments were both hurtful and hateful. The club has expressed its concern to the FAI, which has issued a public statement on the matter.

“We are extremely proud of our Under 17 Women’s team and management who, in their first season, made it all the way to the League Final. All of the girls are eligible for U17 football next year. They are a fantastic group who train with our Boys teams also at the Academy. These girls have achieved so much, so soon and are the foundation of our developing women’s football section at the club.

“We admire the dignity and solidarity that our Under 17 girls players have maintained this week. The club recognises the offence caused, and it offers its full support to the girls and their families.

"We uphold the 20×20 vision that ‘if she can’t see it, she can’t be it.’ We are committed to establishing a safe and effective method for streaming or broadcasting our girls and women’s football. They deserve to be seen.

“Racist language, such as was levelled during the Boys’ U17 final earlier in the week, and sexist language such as what appeared during the Girls’ final, will not be tolerated by our club.

"There is no place for these mentalities in football or in society. Shamrock Rovers F.C. will do everything in its power to adopt positive measures to protect and promote its players.”