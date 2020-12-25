Manchester City pair Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker return positive Covid tests

Manchester City pair Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker return positive Covid tests

Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus (left)and Kyle Walker have tested positive for coronavirus (Martin Rickett/PA)

Fri, 25 Dec, 2020 - 16:15
PA Sport Staff

Manchester City pair Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker have tested positive for Covid-19, the Premier League club have announced.

Two members of staff at the club have also returned positive tests.

Both players featured in City’s 4-1 Carabao Cup win over Arsenal on Tuesday, with City due to host Newcastle in the Premier League on Boxing Day.

A club statement said: “Manchester City FC can confirm that Gabriel Jesus, Kyle Walker, and two members of staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

“All four personnel will now observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine.

“Everyone at the Club wishes our colleagues a speedy recovery over the Christmas period ahead of their return to work, training and competition.”

Jesus scored in the midweek win over Arsenal (Nick Potts/PA)

Under Premier League regulations, players or club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate for a period of 10 days.

That is likely to rule Jesus and Walker out of trips to Everton and Chelsea, as well as the Newcastle clash.

More in this section

Sheffield United v Manchester United - Premier League - Bramall Lane United hunt Foxes as pressure builds on Arteta – 5 Premier League talking points
Colin Healy 9/11/2020 'Hard work starts now' as Colin Healy confirmed as Cork City head coach
Everton v Manchester United - Carabao Cup - Quarter Final - Goodison Park No bad blood between Richarlison and Eric Bailly after Goodison Park collision
man citypa-sourceplace: uk
Edinson Cavani File Photo

5 more who added insult to injury after Edinson Cavani sinks Everton

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up