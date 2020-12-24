'Hard work starts now' as Colin Healy confirmed as Cork City head coach

Cork City have appointed club legend Colin Healy as their new first team coach.

Healy, who has over 150 appearances for the club over his career has acted as first teams coach since October when Neale Fenn left the club.

City were relegated from the Airtricity League Premier Division this season and Healy's top task will be bouncing straight back up to the top flight.

“I am thrilled to get this deal done, it’s a huge opportunity and the hard work starts now," Healy, who was in charge of the club's acadamy for three years, said.

"Myself and John Cotter will now get to work and start speaking to players as soon as possible."

City finished bottom of the table last term after winning just twice all campaign.

“I expect us to be competitive. There’s a lot of good, loyal players, going to be playing for this club next season, and it’s my job to get the most out of them and play a style of football that gets us the results we need."

"We need to train hard and set a high-standard because this is a tough division, but we’re looking forward to the challenge.”