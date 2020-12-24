'Hard work starts now' as Colin Healy confirmed as Cork City head coach

'I am thrilled to get this deal done, it’s a huge opportunity and the hard work starts now'
'Hard work starts now' as Colin Healy confirmed as Cork City head coach

Colin Healy was Cork City interim manager at the end of last season after the departure of Neale Fenn. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Thu, 24 Dec, 2020 - 14:16
Joel Slattery

Cork City have appointed club legend Colin Healy as their new first team coach.

Healy, who has over 150 appearances for the club over his career has acted as first teams coach since October when Neale Fenn left the club.

City were relegated from the Airtricity League Premier Division this season and Healy's top task will be bouncing straight back up to the top flight.

“I am thrilled to get this deal done, it’s a huge opportunity and the hard work starts now," Healy, who was in charge of the club's acadamy for three years, said.

"Myself and John Cotter will now get to work and start speaking to players as soon as possible."

City finished bottom of the table last term after winning just twice all campaign. 

“I expect us to be competitive. There’s a lot of good, loyal players, going to be playing for this club next season, and it’s my job to get the most out of them and play a style of football that gets us the results we need."

"We need to train hard and set a high-standard because this is a tough division, but we’re looking forward to the challenge.”

More in this section

Everton v Arsenal - Premier League - Goodison Park Arsenal entering ‘crucial moment’ as speculation over Arteta’s future continues
Stoke City v Tottenham Hotspur - Carabao Cup - Quarter Final - bet365 Stadium Tottenham see off Stoke to reach Carabao Cup semi-finals
West Bromwich Albion v Aston Villa - Premier League - The Hawthorns West Brom boss Sam Allardyce considers Arsenal as relegation rivals
Everton v Manchester United - Carabao Cup - Quarter Final - Goodison Park

No bad blood between Richarlison and Eric Bailly after Goodison Park collision

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up