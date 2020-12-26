New FAI chief Jonathan Hill has a mountain to climb in 2021

The second Friday of this month, December 11, might just be looked back on by some as a landmark moment of symbolism in the recent history of the FAI.

A fresh voice offering a new plan for the future, yet still being faced with questions of a past that cannot, and should not, be easily forgotten.

This being 2020, it happened over video chat on the association’s preferred digital communication platform, Microsoft Teams.

New FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill spent the best part of 90 minutes addressing staff, with John Delaney’s permanent replacement striking a lot of the right notes.

“We are trying to start 2021 on as best a foot as we can and get things on an even keel,” FAI president Gerry McAnaney tells The Irish Examiner.

“The last year has been a challenge for everyone. It’s been a rollercoaster, it’s been tense, it’s been enjoyable, and we have got to a stage now where we seem to be getting places.

“There has been a lot of building of relationships with Sport Ireland and Government. A lot of hard work has been done on governance and finance.

We’re not out of the woods or anything like it and we have got huge financial support from Uefa, Fifa, banks, Government, the whole lot. But we wouldn’t have got that support if we weren’t doing our business properly.

In slides used during a 25-minute presentation as part of Hill’s address to staff, which he said was his vision for the FAI, there were notes attached to the aims and targets which, according to one source, Hill labelled as “very achievable, achievable, a long shot, and things we should already be doing”.

The former English FA commercial director explained to staff that he made the same presentation during the interview process in which he beat off competition from Olympic Federation of Ireland president Sarah Keane and former Six Nations director John Feehan to become FAI CEO in October.

FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill.

In the days leading up to the virtual summit staff members had been told they could send in questions for Hill to a designated email address. These were collated and put to the new CEO in a Q&A session. He also took an unvetted selection from the floor, one of which queried why the Association released their accounts for 2019 just minutes after Ireland’s World Cup qualifying group had been drawn at the start of that week.

As one source put it, “it felt like the old FAI trying to bury bad news”, and while Hill accepted the timing was unfortunate it was explained that a deadline had been in place with their new auditors to release the figures.

Grant Thornton, who replaced Deloitte following their long-standing representation, signed off on them and they revealed that the association had net current liabilities of almost €70m, net debt of €43.5m and recorded a €5.1m loss for the year. There was also confirmation of John Delaney’s settlement at €462,000.

To-do list

Hill, the 57-year-old Englishman, has plenty on his to do list - high on the priorities must be to source sponsors for the senior men’s team as well as the League of Ireland and Women’s Nations Leagues.

In July, the FAI completed its reorganisation of senior management with Mark Scanlon appointed as the new director of the League of Ireland, at a time when fans have been shutout due to Covid and a restructured 18-game Premier Division season was needed so as to complete the campaign.

It re-started in July because of a €2m State grant with a further boost from Fifa of just under €1.3m as part of their Covid-19 fighting fund as well as a €5m interest free loan.

The overall pot of prizemoney for the league and FAI Cup was shared evenly while affiliation fees of €17,000 per club have been scrapped.

That’s likely to be the case for the 2021 season although there is some frustration that a definitive start date has not yet been confirmed, although February 26 has been mooted. With the licensing process currently ongoing, the FAI have also told clubs to budget for fans remaining locked out.

These are amongst the many issues Hill will get a further handle on once he can relocate to Dublin.

He has been working remotely from his home in London due to Covid-19 restrictions since officially starting on November 1, and he certainly didn’t gloss over the perilous financial state of the FAI when he addressed staff earlier in the month.

FAI headquarters at Abbotstown

Although he was able to confirm the incremental return of a portion of the wage deferrals those earning in excess of €25,000 per year agreed to take in March when the pandemic first decimated the country.

Even before this generational crisis ravaged societies around the globe, the FAI were already in need of an historic bailout to survive.

It came in the form of an initial €30m package comprised of Government funding (€19.2m), Uefa supports of €10m and a restructuring of the bank debt with Bank of Ireland, who are the FAI’s largest creditor to the tune of €52m.

Sport Ireland Chairman Kieran Mulvey put it in simple terms back in July how crucial that bailout was.

“The FAI were weeks away from insolvency at the start of this year. The future of Irish football was secured when the Government, UEFA and Bank of Ireland agreed a vital funding arrangement to save the FAI. There can be no return to the well-publicised financial and governance crisis.”

It was for such reasons that Donal Conway, the former FAI president, was requested by Derry City representative Denis Bradley to make a statement apologising on behalf of the Association in the aftermath of last year’s AGM.

Conway was soon gone, replaced by McAnaney, and exactly 12 months on it will be the new FAI president who presents the 2019 accounts to members at this year’s AGM on Tuesday.

In his chairperson’s statement accompanying the accounts, Roy Barrett added: “We will recall 2019 as the year Irish football became accountable again… I am confident, as we near the end of the most abnormal year in living memory, that Irish football will be the better for this.”

Not that Barrett, appointed as independent chairman in January, has avoided controversy. Indeed, when it emerged that he had been endorsed for the post to the FAI’s head-hunting firm by his friend Patrick Kennedy, who also so happened to be the governor of the Bank of Ireland (the Association’s largest creditor), Barrett refuted claims of a conflict of interest, declaring such accusations as “nonsense” and insisting his appointment was “completely transparent.”

He did so after August’s EGM was held online, and the FAI had voted in favour of the governance reforms Barrett had thrashed out with former Sports Minister Shane Ross. This enabled the restoration of funding secured in the bailout at the start of the year, including access to an estimated €10m of the government’s Covid-19 relief fund.

The way in which Barrett signed off on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ross caused consternation in the build up to this EGM as a full board meeting had not taken place. All 12 did endorse it ahead of the vote and it was at this EGM in August that the FAI agreed the introduction of a new three-tier organisational structure, headed by a General Assembly capped at 150 members from the professional game, amateur football and national bodies/special interests.

Below this would be the 12-person board, comprising of six football and six independent directors, with football and advisory committees making up the third branch.

Ahead of a proposed EGM early next year, under a draft document entitled “Organisation and Governance Structure Proposals” sent to FAI members for consultation, the FAI say they are “committed to design a new Assembly and Committee structure supported by a new Constitution for presentation to members by end of 2020 and implement by 1st April.”

At that stage, Stephen Kenny’s Ireland should have played their opening two World Cup qualifiers away to Serbia and at home to Luxembourg. After a winless eight-game start to his tenure, which include missing out on the rescheduled Euros, the Dubliner also had to deal with an investigation by the FAI’s top brass into a motivational video shown to players in the dressing room at Wembley prior to the friendly with England.

A complaint was made about the contents, which comprised of some historical moments in Irish history, and attempts to undermine Kenny’s standing with senior players was proven to be inaccurate when captain Seamus Coleman and vice-captain Shane Duffy both backed the manager in video calls with FAI chiefs.

“He’s committed to what’s he’s doing and we’re committed to him,” McAnaney added. “I was on those trips and saw his squad be decimated [by Covid]. You would be scared of your life waiting for the Covid results.

It’s crazy what’s gone on. It was just unfortunate all the bad luck he had but we have to look ahead now, so roll on March.