An Olivia Gibson penalty in the first half and a tidy finish from Laura Shine in the second ensured City emerged victorious
Olivia Gibson and Laura Shine lead Cork girls to maiden league success

Cork City celebrate winning the U17 girls league title. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Wed, 23 Dec, 2020 - 17:53
Andrew Horgan

U17 Women’s National League final: Cork City 2 Shamrock Rovers 0

Cork City lifted the U17 Women’s National League title for the first time in their history as they defeated a spirited Shamrock Rovers side 2-0 in the final at the Athlone Town Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

An Olivia Gibson penalty in the first half and a tidy finish from Laura Shine in the second ensured City emerged victorious to end a turbulent campaign with the silverware.

Rovers, at the end of their debut season, more than played their part in a highly entertaining contest and they were left to rue missing a number of great goal-scoring opportunities throughout the 90-plus minutes.

The Hoops struck the woodwork on three occasions with Kerrie Smith hitting the bar with an effort from distance before Abby Tuthill and Anna Casey did likewise from close range although City goalkeeper Leah Hayes-Coen did get a touch on the latter’s attempt.

Sarah Healy’s side was more clinical in front of goal and Olivia Gibson calmly stroked the ball into the bottom right corner from the penalty spot after she was fouled in the 24th minute while Laura Shine rounded the keeper and rolled the ball home on the hour to seal the title for Cork City.

CORK CITY: Hayes-Coen, Carr, Deasy, Lotty (McCarthy, 90)  Redfern (Mazzola, 67), Leahy, O’Sullivan (O’Connell, 89), Mangan, Shine, Gibson (Walsh 90), Carey.

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Prizeman, Tuthill, McMahon, O’Mahony, Clynch, Stapleton, Thompson (Walker, 81), Smith (Quinn, ht), Cullen (Ceno, 72), Casey (Norton, 94), Gorczyca (Gunning, 94).

Referee: Paul Malone.

