Ronald Koeman lauds Lionel Messi as Argentine breaks club scoring record

Ronald Koeman lauds Lionel Messi as Argentine breaks club scoring record
Barcelona’s Lionel Messi (Cesar Manso/AP)
Wed, 23 Dec, 2020 - 02:22
James Whelan

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman hailed Lionel Messi’s creativity as the Argentine eclipsed Pele’s long-standing record of goals for a single club with his 644th strike.

Messi’s second-half goal in a 3-0 win over Valladolid saw him overtake the mark which the Brazil great had amassed over 19 seasons for Santos.

After the match, Messi posted his thanks to his supporters on Instagram, writing: “When I started playing football I never thought I would break any records.

“And even less the one that I achieved today which belonged to @pele … I can only thank everyone who helped me over the years, my teammates, my family, my friends and everyone who supports me every day.”

Clement Lenglet’s header from a Messi cross had given Barcelona the lead after 21 minutes, with Martin Braithwaite, given a start ahead of Antoine Griezmann, knocking in a second before half-time.

Messi rounded off the scoring after 65 minutes when played in by a neat backheel from Pedri.

Koeman was quoted in Marca saying: “I’ve said it a lot, I see Leo happy here.

“He’s very important for us with his creativity. You can see that when there are good players alongside him.”

The team closed out for a first away LaLiga win since the start of October to sit fifth in the table, eight points behind leaders Atletico Madrid, who had earlier won at third-placed Real Sociedad.

More in this section

Sergio Reguilon File Photo Sergio Reguilon ‘very much aware’ of Spurs trophy drought and keen to end it
Cork City v Shamrock Rovers - Airtricity League Premier Division Trevor Hemmings and Grovemoor to fund Cork City license bid for next season
Brentford v Newcastle United - Carabao Cup - Quarter Final - Brentford Community Stadium Brentford knock Newcastle out of Carabao Cup to reach semi-finals for first time
real valladolidquotespa-sourceplace: uk
Leeds United v Newcastle United - Premier League - Elland Road

Newcastle players share fans’ frustration after cup exit, says Karl Darlow

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up