Frank Lampard stands by his man as Tammy Abraham wins it for Chelsea

Chelsea 3 West Ham 0

Tammy Abraham marked his return to the Chelsea starting line-up with two late goals as Frank Lampard’s side responded to back to back to back defeats with a victory that moves them back up to fifth in the Premier League table.

Losses at Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers had halted Chelsea steady progress during the opening months of the season and while there was room for improvement in this performance, Lampard could be satisfied at the way his team overcame David Moyes’s West Ham side.

Ahead through Thiago Silva’s 10-minute header, the home side nullified the Hammers attack before Abraham, restored to side in place of Olivier Giroud, struck twice in two minutes late on to secure the win.

“We needed a performance and that’s what we did,” said Abraham. “As a striker, scoring goals gives you confidence, my team-mates created a lot of chances and we defended well. I need to help the team with either goals or assists, or just being a threat. It’s about keep getting goals, keep being in the right place.”

Speaking before kick-off, Lampard made it clear he expected to see improvements against Moyes’s side. “What our game has been about is energy and speed, as well as different qualities,” he said. “We need to go back to that tonight.”

He didn’t immediately get the response he was looking for. Declan Rice appeared to have out-thought the home side by moving quickly towards the near post to collect a free-kick from Aaron when Lampard’s defenders were expecting a cross to the far post. The 21-year-old then showed impressive skill to round keeper Edouard Mendy and finish from a tight angle only for the effort to be ruled out by VAR for offside.

Having received a let off, Chelsea overcame the loss of Ben Chilwell to an ankle injury and took just three minutes to respond, exposing woeful West Ham marking at a corner. Mason Mount delivered the set-piece towards the edge of the six-yard area where Silva was allowed to jump unchallenged and direct a powerful header past Lukasz Fabianski.

The Brazil defender took the opportunity well, but it was the kind of goal that would have made Moyes wince. The early advantage gave Chelsea a lift but while they looked assured with Jorginho, restored to the side in place of Kai Havertz, the starting point for most of their forward moves, they created only a limited number of openings.

A chipped pass from Jorginho allowed Mount to deliver a low cross across the face of goal that should have been attacked by Tammy Abraham. Pulisic and Timo Werner, though, were guilty of spurning opportunities to give Chelsea a two-goal cushion before half-time. Pulisic’s final touch let him down after a weaving run took him into the box and Werner’s tame shot was easily saved by Fabianski two minutes before the break.

West Ham started the second period well with Cresswell finding space on the left from where he whipped in a threatening cross. Sebastien Haller’s poor attempted header, though, highlighted the Hammers’s weakness up front with the forward directing the ball well wide from a good position.

That set the tone for much of what was to come with Moyes’s side dominating periods of possession but unable to trouble Mendy’s goal. Chelsea found themselves pushed backwards but were gifted the chance to ensure a nerve-free ending to the game when Abraham added the second on the 78th minute.

Werner, failed to score for a ninth successive game, mishit a shot from the the edge of the box but Abraham was free eight yards from goal having been played onside by Cresswell and able to divert the ball past Fabianski.

Then two minutes later, Abraham was presented with another routine chance to make the game safe after Pulisic challenged Fabianski as both players attempted to reach Mount’s cross, and the ball dropped at the feet of the forward to put a gloss on the win.

CHELSEA (4-3-3): Mendy 6; Azpilicueta 7, Zouma 7, Thiago Silva 8, Chilwell 6 (Emerson 9, 6); Jorginho 6 (Kovacic 66, 6), Kante 6, Mount 7; Pulisic 6 (Havertz 84, 6), Abraham 8, Werner 6.

WEST HAM (4-2-3–1): Fabianski 6; Coufal 7, Balbuena 6, Ogbonna 7, Cresswell 5; Soucek 6, Rice 7; Bowen 6 (Fredericks 89, 6), Noble 6, Fornals 6 (Benrahma 66, 6); Haller 4.

Referee: Chris Kavanagh 6