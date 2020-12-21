Football rumours: Manchester United interested in Yves Bissouma; Jesse Lingard heads for exit

What the papers say

Manchester United have expressed an interest in signing midfielder Yves Bissouma from Brighton. The Daily Express reports United are one of six clubs keeping a close eye on the 24-year-old, with rivals Liverpool and Arsenal also in the running for his signature.

One player who could be leaving Old Trafford in January is Jesse Lingard. The 28-year-old is out of contract this summer and the Premier League’s bottom club Sheffield United have been linked with a move. Should the playmaker leave on loan, it would reportedly trigger a 12-month extension in Lingard’s deal.

The paper also says Manchester City will be open to taking offers for 24-year-old defender Oleksandr Zinchenko in the January transfer window. The Ukrainian was previously linked with a move to Wolves, who could be among a host of clubs willing to give Zinchenko a fresh start in the new year.

Sami Khedira could be on his way to Everton (Mike Egerton/PA)

Sami Khedira could reunite with his former Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti at Everton in January, according to The Sun. The 33-year-old midfielder is out of favour at Juventus and is open to a move away in the new year. Ancelotti was asked about Khedira before his side’s win over Arsenal and said: “I don’t think we are looking for him at this moment. Maybe in January.”

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Olivier Giroud: Marseille have expressed an interest in signing the Chelsea and France striker, reports le10sport.

Olivier Giroud is reportedly wanted by Marseille (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Kylian Mbappe: Real Madrid are confident of securing the 22-year-old from Paris St Germain in the summer, according to the website 90Min.