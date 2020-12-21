Danger Here: ‘Firmino is at the periphery. Everything goes through him’

BUTTON YOUR LIP

Iain Dowie: "Two brilliant saves but Holgate is sharp as a button."

MADE TO MEASURE

Liam Bradford allows a generous margin of error:

“That pass was feet away from being inch-perfect.”

FLEXIBLE FRIEND

Darren Fletcher biting the hand that feeds:

“Jurgen Klopp with a handshake through gritted teeth.”

MAKING A SPLASH

Sam Allardyce: “He’s taken to it like a duck out of water.”

BLUE SKY THINKING

Martin Keown pays tribute to the noted hind visibility of choppers:

“That helicopter vision he has.. he seems to have eyes in the back of his head"

TWO SUGARS

A little bit of old-school Ronglish from Damien Delaney:

“Very very milky from Lo Celso.”

DANGER HERE

Tim Sherwood pulled one straight out of George Hamilton’s locker for Roberto Firmino’s last-ditch winner against Spurs:

“I’m not too worried about these corners. It might come back to bite me here but I think Tottenham have got the dominancy in the air there so not sure anyone can get their head on the first ball for Liverpool... apart from that one…”

PLAYING ON THE EDGE

Firmino’s movement has baffled Joe Cole too:

"He is at the periphery of what they do, everything in attack goes through him.”

IMMORTAL BLOW

Jimmy Burns had a hunch it was going to end this way:

“With Maradona, it wasn’t a case of if he died but when.”

OFF TARGET

Reckon Ray Hudson feels the lad should have scored:

“Antoine Griezmann's finishing yesterday was as ugly as a frog's breath. He was a five-pound chicken trying to lay a 10-pound egg with his chances. He misses chances that would make an onion cry.”

GAINING GROUND

Arsenal’s form is worse than you think, Darren Bent:

“It’s two steps forward, one back.”

SNOOKER LOOPY

Dennis Taylor splits hairs:

“I think if a coach was to get a hold of Judd (Trump) it would do more harm than damage.”

WORD OF THE WEEK

Trevor Sinclair: "Standards have dwayned."

DUB STEPS

Slowly but surely, the GAA world is getting to grips with the Dublin problem:

Marc Ó Sé: “The only way to beat Dublin is to outscore them really.”

What has to happen for Mayo to win?

Dick Clerkin: "They need to be ahead at the final whistle."

Meanwhile, for Harry Kane's lob at Anfield, Brian Kerr reckoned Alisson was like “Paddy Cullen against Kerry, rambling back to goal”.

NECK ON THE LINE

Alan Smith calls it:

“It's a match that's begging to be won by one of these teams."

RADIO GAGA

Heard on the wireless:

"John Le Carré of course, wrote under a pen name, what was it?"

RULE CHANGE

Maybe Tim Sherwood has had a preview of the new hurling deliberate foul law?

“Anywhere else on the pitch and that would have been a penalty.”

TWEET @dangerhere