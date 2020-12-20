Andy Robertson: Liverpool wouldn't allow any chance of losing Christmas holidays with 7-0 win

Saturday’s Great Christmas Lockdown in the UK robbed many people of their last chance to buy Christmas presents.

Fortunately for Liverpool fans, theirs had arrived hours earlier. The 7-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park was the ultimate stocking filler, plump as any turkey and toastier than any Yuletide fire.

Goalkeeper Alisson summed it up best of all in his post-match message to the Liverpool supporters.

The Brazilian said: “Merry Christmas. This is our gift to you.”

It was also the Liverpool players’ gift to themselves. Discounting the international breaks which has seen their players flung far and wide across the globe, their last midweek without a game came in the middle of September.

A perfect performance bursting with glorious goals demands the reward of rare time off for Jurgen Klopp’s men, a point reinforced by defender Andrew Robertson.

He said: “It’s our longest time since the start of the season without another game, so we will get a couple of days off.

“There’s no reason to take them off us after that performance so I am not going to give him that option.

“It’s so important to spend time with the family and spend time with the kids before Christmas. I will look forward to some family time and then we’ll go full throttle into the 27th.

“We are going into the real busy time now and we need to keep the momentum. That is the only way we are going to stay top of this league.”

Top of the league? Half an hour into the match at Selhurst Park, Liverpool were struggling to stay on top of a vibrant Palace team.

Takumi Minamino had swept them into the lead just two minutes in, but Roy Hodgson’s side were pounding away at the Liverpool goal.

Fabinho’s outstretched foot had denied Jordan Ayew a tap-in equaliser, while the Palace striker then stepped over a Jeffrey Schlupp cross even though there was no teammate behind him.

Two minutes later, miscommunication between Ayew and Wilfried Zaha denied the home side a certain leveller.

Had any of those chances been taken, Liverpool would surely have been drawn into the scrap they expected from a street-fighting Palace team.

Instead, Roberto Firmino set up Sadio Mane to make it 2-0 and the contest was over with 10 minutes left in the first half.

Liverpool purred, Firmino added a majestic third after playing a 70-yard one-two with Robertson and then clipped a delightful fifth after Jordan Henderson had curled home.

Cue a two-goal half-hour cameo from Mo Salah — a deft header and his own variety of the curler.

Robertson added: “It was just about being ruthless in everything we did. Whether it was counter-pressing, whether it was defending, whether it was taking our chances, we just tried to do it all over the park.

“Luckily for us, we took pretty much every chance that fell our way. There was some great finishing. We were ruthless at the back as well.

“When you have an early kick-off on the Saturday, it only works to your advantage if you pick up the points. Luckily we did that today. In a very good fashion. It was as close to a perfect performance as you can get away from home.

“Palace had also played Sunday, Wednesday, Saturday and maybe they are not as used to it as we are. We wanted to come out full of energy and hopefully catch them a wee bit cold. We managed to do that with Taki’s goal.”

What Robertson will also take home with him on his pre-Christmas break is the knowledge that he drawn level with Kevin De Bruyne on 28 assists, the most by any player since the start of the 2018-19 season.

It is a remarkable feat for a full-back. Typical of Robertson was his humility when he was informed of the fact.

“Am I? I have no doubt Kevin will get three or four very soon. You try and provide as best as possible, especially when Bobby has run 60 yards. You don’t want him shouting at you.”

Of course, the downside of a perfect performance is that it is almost impossible to replicate, but with West Brom and Newcastle to come before the New Year chimes in, Klopp’s side can drop a level and still be heading the Premier League going into 2021.

As for Palace, their Christmas was cancelled even before Boris Johnson shut down London two hours later.

Hodgson wore a haunted look, the pride of a storied managerial career punctured by a scoreline he had never previously experienced as a coach.

He shouldn’t worry. This game was a perfect storm in the way it unwrapped itself and Palace were certainly not as poor as the bald statistics of the match suggest.

Midfielder Luka Milivojevic said: “I don’t think I have to describe how disappointed I feel. We conceded a very early goal, but after that, we started very well. We created four or five good chances and we should have scored some goals.

“We didn’t deserve to lose the first half 3-0 in my opinion. But Liverpool were so clinical today. They played well, we have to say it. Every chance they had, they converted into a goal.

“It’s a very hard moment for us, but that’s the level of the Premier League. We have to carry on, work hard next week and prepare a new game because that’s our life. We can do nothing more than that.” You suspect their pre-Christmas break won’t be quite as peaceful as Liverpool’s.

CRYSTAL PALACE (4-4-2): Guaita 6; Clyne 5, Kouyate 5 (Tomkins 63, 5), Cahill 6, van Aanholt 6; Schlupp 7, Milivojevic 5, McArthur 5 (Riedewald 75, 5), Eze 6 (Batshuayi 69, 5); Ayew 5, Zaha 6

LIVERPOOL (4-3-3): Alisson 6; Alexander-Arnold 6, Matip 6, Fabinho 7, Robertson 7; Henderson 8, Keita 8, Wijnaldum 6 (Jones 69, 6); Mane 7 (Salah 57, 8), Firmino 9 (Oxlade-Chamberlain 75, 6), Minamino 7.

Referee: Jonathan Moss 6