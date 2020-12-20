Six-second stunner: Rafael Leao scores Serie A’s fastest goal as AC Milan down Sassuolo

Rafael Leao scored after just six seconds for AC Milan (Spada/AP)

Sun, 20 Dec, 2020 - 17:57
PA

Rafael Leao scored the fastest goal in Serie A history as AC Milan maintained their lead at the top of the table with a 2-1 win at Sassuolo.

The Portuguese striker found the net after just six seconds, breaking a 19-year-old record held by Paolo Poggi, who scored after eight seconds for Piacenza against Fiorentina.

Milan burst forward straight from kick-off and Hakan Calhanoglu’s pass split the defence and found Leao who fired into the corner of the net.

Alexis Saelemaekers doubled Milan’s lead ahead of half-time before Domenico Berardi’s 89th-minute free-kick gave a glimmer of hope to the home side.

Second-placed Inter stayed a single point behind their city rivals despite a sluggish 2-1 win over Serie A newcomers Spezia.

Antonio Conte’s men had to wait until the 52nd minute before Achraf Hakimi broke the deadlock, and Romelu Lukaku’s 71st-minute penalty all but wrapped up victory despite Roberto Piccoli’s strike in stoppage time.

Inter Milan edged a 2-1 win over Spezia (Luca Bruno/AP)

Struggling Genoa are now winless in 12 Serie A games after crashing to a 2-0 defeat at Benevento, for whom Roberto Insigne’s 57th-minute effort and a late Marco Sau penalty ended their own run of four without a win.

Roberto Soriano scored a late goal to snatch a 1-1 for Bologna at Torino, who led through Simone Verdi, while Cagliari and Udinese also drew 1-1.

