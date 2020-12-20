Terrace Talk: Liverpool - Egg on my face as Reds find finishing touch

There's no such thing as a title decider in December, but it felt like an important week all the same.

It was a good win and a great performance against Tottenham, though the late winner made it feel more anxious than it should’ve been.

“Liverpool’s finishing is atrocious,” I said last Wednesday. Saturday afternoon I needed several towels to wipe all that egg off my face.

What did somebody write the other week? Firmino will be coasting now Jota’s crocked? How do these morons get these writing gigs...

The valiant two thou on the Kop made a difference, despite the traditional second-half blitz at their end denied them for the first time during the Covid shutdown.

And which manager was first to ensure that happened? You’d have got extremely low odds guessing that one.

The Spesh is back and making a 10-course banquet of everything again. A few wins and the backside smoke-blowers crawl out the woodwork. He was minutes away from a “Mourinho Masterclass”. Sorry about us.

The pre-match injury nonsense had salivation up to flood levels. Claiming the best team lost was straight out of the Portuguese Puck manual. Klopp’s bewilderment spoke for us all.

What I don’t appreciate are disparaging remarks about the style of play, not through lack of accuracy but it’s still a bit two-faced considering the torrent of tribute towards Houllier in the week.

If you want to talk about sitting back, soaking up pressure and hitting on the break Jose is just a student. Gerard was the master. “You keep the ball, we’ll keep the points”, remember?

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores his sides sixth goal. Picture: Justin Setterfield

Firmino’s rep turned 180 degrees with that winner, his exuberant celebration showed it. Beforehand he was guilty alongside others of making Lloris look like peak Schmeichel.

With Anfield confirmed as the place where angels fear to tread, never mind Mourinho, focus turned towards awayday frailty. An exaggeration, perhaps; we should’ve won at Everton and Brighton while any point at City is good.

Palace on Saturday midday didn’t look appetising, though. FC Brexit, they should be called, having employed Warnock, Pulis, Pardew, Allardyce and Hodgson in less than a decade. Who’s next, Jacob Rees-****ing-Mogg?

It’s always been a cultural clash, with their spirited fans egging them on to greater heights or lower depths, depending on your viewpoint.

London’s lockdown helped us out there, and an early Minamino goal of all things could have been the relaxant. Instead, for 30 minutes, it wasn’t so secure.

I grumbled away as Palace squandered several chances and we dithered aimlessly. Then, out of the blue, two killer goals.

It’s the curse of the eternal pessimist never to relax, never to acknowledge what you’ve been blessed with, but the Reds play like they know they can score whenever they like.

Palace have always been the awkward squad, certainly Tottenham thought so a week ago. Even in the second half they had everyone behind the ball; tactical rigidity or undiluted fear, who can say? It was all in vain, anyhow.

Klopp finally got to use the subs he moans about on a bi-weekly basis. Mane’s thunderous demeanour was the highlight of the afternoon because he definitely wanted to fill his boots after his mini drought.

The manager’s problem is two-fold; wanting to get the match won first is key, but what scoreline is that? Especially at Crystanbul (oh, ha ha, very clever). He’s also got to deal with cranky stars who think they should decide when they play or not.

If anyone’s earned the right to say, “I know what I’m doing, shut up”, it’s him. That won’t stop greedy types like me screeching for perfection.

Given all the recent absentees it’s a wonder we’re top at Christmas for the third consecutive year, having now scored 600 goals since Klopp arrived.

Tis the season to be jolly, surely? Humbug. Let’s see how the next few weeks pan out, he said, cantankerously.