Early Christmas present for Klopp as Liverpool smash seven past Palace

Crystal Palace 0 Liverpool 7

WITH a hectic festive fixture list stretching out before his side, Jurgen Klopp could not have dreamed of a more perfect start as Liverpool strolled to victory at Selhurst Park.

Not only did his side secure the victory that guaranteed they will be top of the Premier League for a second successive Christmas Day, they dismantled Crystal Palace so clinically and swiftly that they were able to take much of the second half off. And while they were doing so, they racked up goals for fun and played themselves into irresistible form.

The magnificent Roberto Firmino contributed two sublime goals while Klopp was able to give key players, including Firmino and another goalscorer Sadio Mane, a rest during a second-half cakewalk. Mane’s replacement, Mohamed Salah, added two goals himself.

By the time the lunchtime kick-off had finished, Liverpool had scored seven, opened up a six-point lead at the top of the table, and looked for all the world like the Premier League champions they are.

Liverpool's Sadio Mane celebrates scoring with Naby Keita.

Bizarrely, they could, and perhaps should, have trailed at half-time. After Takumi Minamino had turned on a Mane pass to sweep Liverpool ahead with barely two minutes gone, Klopp’s team found themselves chasing shadows for the next half-hour.

They were opened up time and again by a Palace side switching play and positions with equal ease. The home side created a host of chances but poor finishing and even poorer decision-making in front of goal flattened their spirit.

Andre Ayew would surely have stabbed home the equaliser after 12 minutes had Fabinho not diverted a Wilfried Zaha cross with a desperate late lunge.

Ayew then chose to step over a Jeffrey Schlupp cross rather than shoot when there was no Palace player behind him.

Even worse followed just past the half-hour when the Ghana striker bore down on Alisson’s goal only to elect to pull the ball back for Zaha to tap home. Trouble was, Ayew dragged the ball yards Zaha and the opportunity was lost.

The true cost was seen 10 minutes before half-time when Gary Cahill battled to win possession from two Liverpool players only to then be out of possession when Firmino played in Mane to make it 2-0.

If Liverpool’s first two goals had come from poor marking, their third was a flowing move of beauty.

Having broken up play just outside his own area, Firmino then played a 70-yard one-two with Andrew Robertson. His square ball set Robertson free to attack the space in front of him, while Firmino sprinted forward to cushion the Scot’s low return ball on his instep before flicking shot beyond Guaita.

That came a minute before the interval. Six minutes after it, Jordan Henderson curled home from a Trent Alexander-Arnold pass and the contest was over.

Worrying for Palace, any resilience they had showed until that point completely disappeared. Joel Matip’s header from a Liverpool corner was nodded home by Salah before the Eqyptian played in Firmino to lift a delightful clip over Palace keeper Vicente Guaita.

That made it six. All that was left was for Salah to curl home from the edge of the area with such grace and comfort that the match was by now resembling the exhibition it had become.

Crystal Palace (4-4-2): Guaita 6; Clyne 5, Kouyate 5 (Tomkins 63, 5), Cahill 6, van Aanholt 6; Schlupp 7, Milivojevic 5, McArthur 5 (Riedewald 75, 5), Eze 6 (Batshuayi 69, 5); Ayew 5, Zaha 6.

Subs not used: Butland, Ward, Dann, McCarthy, Townsend, Mitchell.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson 6; Alexander-Arnold 6, Matip 6, Fabinho 7, Robertson 7; Henderson 8, Keita 8, Wijnaldum 6 (Jones 69, 6); Mane 7 (Salah 57, 8), Firmino 9 (Oxlade-Chamberlain 75, 6), Minamino 7.

Subs not used: Adrian, Kelleher, Phillips, N Williams, R Williams, Origi.

Referee: Jonathan Moss