Aaron Connolly: 'The criticism Stephen Kenny was getting was just ridiculous'

Aaron Connolly has joined the growing chorus of players and staff throwing their support fully behind under-fire boss Stephen Kenny.

The 20-year-old Brighton forward has epitomised Kenny's reign – by missing key games thanks to coronavirus regulations and injury.

He started Kenny's first two games in charge, but missed the Slovakia EURO2020 play-off after being considered a close contact to an FAI staff member who tested positive for coronavirus, only to later be declared a false positive.

To add injury to insult, a hamstring strain ruled him out of the friendly against England – a game that was clouded by allegations of an "offensive" motivational video played by Kenny.

That news leaked to an English tabloid newspaper, leading to criticism and even some outlandish calls to fire Kenny.

Looking back at the first few months of the Kenny era, Connolly is unimpressed with some of the 'ridiculous' reactions to the Dubliner's troubled start.

“It was nonsense, wasn't it,” said Connolly of the 'Videogate' controversy. “I'm not sure why it came out in the first place.

“I think I saw James McClean wasn't happy with it as well; I don't think anyone was.

“It shouldn't be coming out at all.

"The criticism the gaffer was getting, and people trying to get him sacked was just ridiculous. I know I definitely wasn't happy with how it came out and I'm sure a lot of the squad was the same. There was nothing wrong with the video.”

Ireland ended the calendar year on an historic low, with Kenny recording three draws, five defeats and just one goal in his eight games in charge. The Dubliner has endured endless misfortune but Connolly is certain things will turn around once the manager has a full complement of players at his disposal.

Ireland begin their journey to Qatar and World Cup 2022 with a game away to Group A opponents Serbia next March.

“I think the drought will end first game in the World Cup qualifiers, no doubt about it,” Connolly said.

“We've gone on a little run without goals and wins, but everyone in the squad has full support for the gaffer. The way we played, we've deserved wins.

We haven't scored or got those wins, but the luck will change and I know for a fact it will in March.

“Then people will stop criticising the gaffer and thinking he needs to go. It's been ridiculous. I don't think anyone should have to feel for him, because he's going to be a really good manager for Ireland, I know he'll do good things for this team.

"I feel for him getting the stick he's getting, because I don't think it's warranted – from a lot of fans and media, I don't think it's warranted at all. He'll do big things with this team. It's a bit ridiculous the criticism he's getting."