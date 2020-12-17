Cork City could be playing away from Turner's Cross next season

The 2021 SSE Airtricity League season could Cork City play home league games at somewhere other than Turner’s Cross for the first time since 1996, though the ground’s owner, the Munster Football Association, has expressed its commitment to keeping league football at the venue.

It was revealed that Grovemoor Ltd will not be exercising its call-option to purchase City at the current time. In October, almost 70% of the members of Foras, the supporters’ trust which has held ownership of City since 2010, voted in favour of granting a purchase option to Grovemoor.

The English firm, owned by Trevor Hemmings, controls Preston North End, who provided City with a financial boost in February with the purchase of sell-on clauses that City held in relation to Seán Maguire and Alan Browne. Without such a cash injection at that time, City would not have received a licence for the 2020 season.

From that, discussions progressed to the point of a possible takeover and, while the Covid-19 pandemic delayed matters, the remote meeting in October — following City’s relegation to the First Division — looked to have rubber-stamped the move.

Since then, though, progress has been slow, with Grovemoor seeking to come to an agreement with the Munster Football Association regarding the use of Turner’s Cross. While the sale of the ground was ruled out at any stage by the MFA, it had been hoped that agreement could be reached on a lease but a meeting of the MFA council on Wednesday appears to have ruled out this possibility.

Foras had submitted a licence application for the 2021 season in the event that the takeover did not materialise and it now seems certain that a Foras-run City side will be competing in the second tier, with amateur players.

A statement from the club didn’t rule out playing at Turner’s Cross, but made clear that a reduced budget would mean having to negotiate a lower rent. Should that not transpire, then City could look to rent Musgrave Park while the club’s training ground at Bishopstown — used by the club’s women’s and underage teams — could also be an option if Covid restrictions mean games are played without supporters in attendance.

“Grovemoor Ltd has informed the board of management that due to being unable to agree terms on a lease agreement with the Munster Football Association (MFA), Grovemoor Ltd will not be proceeding with their option to purchase Cork City Football Club at this time,” City’s statement read.

“Friends of the Rebel Army Society Ltd (Foras) will now be proceeding with our own plans for 2021 and implementing a budget which will give us a stable and sustainable team for the 2021 football season. We can confirm that Foras has lodged a license application in accordance with the deadlines laid out by the Licensing Department and we remain in constant contact with the FAI with regards our the status of our application.

“We may seek to negotiate reduced rates with the MFA for Turner’s Cross in line with our budget, which if unsuccessful will result in us exploring alternative venues for playing behind-closed-doors for next season.

“The board will not be making further comment at this time but will send a full update to our members on our plans, for Tuesday, December 22.”

Last night, the MFA issued a statement affirming that it wished to see top-level football remain at the Cross.

“The Munster Football Association notes the decision of Grovemoor Ltd not to proceed with its purchase of Cork City Football Club. The Munster Football Association remains committed to the future of League of Ireland football at Turner’s Cross and we are available to discuss this with all interested parties.

“The Munster Football Association will be making no further comment at this time.”