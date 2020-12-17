Cork City's purchase called off over lease agreement row

The purchase of Cork City FC by Trevor Hemmings' company Grovemoor Limited has been called off.

The deal has floundered due to an inability "to agree terms on a lease agreement with the Munster Football Association" for the use of Turner's Cross.

FORAS members had voted in favour of selling the club to the Preston North End owners for the nominal price of €1 in October but subsequent talks between the proposed new owners and the MFA regarding Turner's Cross stalled and Hemmings' company have withdrawn their offer.

Cork City bosses are now in talks with the FAI regarding their plans for the new season. They also revealed that Musgrave Park or the training facility in Bishopstown are being considered as host grounds if the 'the club opt against playing at Turner’s Cross.'

A Cork City statement today confirmed that: "Foras had submitted an application for a First-Division licence as a fail-safe and a Foras-run operation would be geared towards amateur players.

"If the club opt against playing at Turner’s Cross, Musgrave Park is an option for home games, though the club’s training ground at Bishopstown – used by the women’s and underage teams – could also potentially be used if games are played behind closed doors due to Covid restrictions.

"Grovemoor Ltd has informed the Board of Management that due to being unable to agree terms on a lease agreement with the Munster Football Association, Grovemoor Ltd will not be proceeding with their option to purchase Cork City Football Club at this time.

"Friends of the Rebel Army Society Ltd will now be proceeding with our own plans for 2021 and implementing a budget which will give us a stable and sustainable team for the 2021 football season.

"We can confirm that Foras has lodged a license application in accordance with the deadlines laid out by the Licensing Department and we remain in constant contact with the FAI with regards our the status of our application.

"We may seek to negotiate reduced rates with the MFA for Turner’s Cross in line with our budget, which if unsuccessful will result in us exploring alternative venues for playing behind-closed-doors for next season.

"The Board will not be making further comment at this time but will send a full update to our members on our plans, for Tuesday, December 22."