Cork man Conor McCarthy hits stoppage-time winner to knock Rangers out of League Cup

St Mirren's Conor McCarthy (right) celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the Betfred Cup, quarter-final at St Mirren Park, Paisley. Picture: Andrew Milligan

Wed, 16 Dec, 2020 - 22:07

Former Cork City defender Conor McCarthy scored an injury-time winner as St Mirren knocked Rangers out of the Scottish League Cup, securing a 3-2 to put them into the last four.

Steven Davies put the levelled the game on 88 minutes, however, when it looked like there would be no separating the sides, McCarthy hit the winner in the 92rd minute.

Connor Goldson opened the scoring for Rangers in the seventh minute before Jamie McGrath goals either side of the half time interval put St Mirren on top.

Davies late leveller looked to have secured extra-time before the Republic of Ireland U21 international put Saints into the hat for the next round.

