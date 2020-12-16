Alan Reynolds tipped for Cork City hot-seat

Former Cork City player and coach Alan Reynolds is the front-runner to become the club’s next manager.

Reynolds, who was in charge of Waterford from 2017 until summer 2019, was recently appointed as Shelbourne assistant manager but it is believed City have turned to him with Colin Healy — who stepped up as interim manager following Neale Fenn’s departure — expected to remain in his original role as head of the Rebel Army’s academy.

Reynolds, 46, joined City from Longford in 2002 — having spent the first decade of his career with Waterford United — and the midfielder impressed in his sole season at Turner’s Cross before moving to Shamrock Rovers.

Having had a stint as Waterford player-manager in 2004, Reynolds moved into coaching, with Derry City and then St Patrick’s Athletic. He joined John Caulfield’s backroom team at Cork City at the beginning of the 2016 season, helping the club to win the FAI Cup, before taking the manager’s job at his hometown club, whom he led to the 2017 First Division title.

Following his departure in the summer, he had a brief stint as Dundalk assistant under Vinny Perth.

If Reynolds is appointed by City, who were relegated this year, it is as yet unclear what kind of a set-up he will be entering into.

While Foras, the supporters’ trust which runs City, voted in October to allow Grovemoor Ltd to exercise a purchase option on the club, the deal has not been completed.

Grovemoor are keen to secure a long-term lease on Turner’s Cross but the Munster FA, which owns the stadium, has yet to reach agreement with them.