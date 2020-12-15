More dropped points suggests all is not right in Pep’s Kingdom

Premier League: Man City 1 West Brom 1

Manchester City’s title bid stuttered onwards with a surprising home draw against struggling opposition but it was another performance that posed more questions than it answered for Pep Guardiola and his expensively-assembled squad.

Guardiola’s opposite number Slaven Bilic arrived at The Etihad for his 100th game in Premier League management with mounting speculation over whether he would reach game number 101 in charge of West Brom.

Bilic's destiny remains to be determined but, as City toiled once more to kill off opposition who would normally be seen as little more than roadkill on Guardiolas super highway to silverware, it is becoming increasingly evident that all is not right within his kingdom.

There has been something amiss with City this season, a lack of urgency and the ruthless final touch that has been the stock-in-trade of their play in the Guardiola era.

It was summed up by the fact that the game kicked off with City in 10th position in the Premier League table, a fairly meaningless statistic given that they have games in hand and this season’s standings are uncharacteristically congested but, still, unfamiliar territory this “late” in a season.

But by the time Ilkay Gundogan stroked City in front on the half-hour, his team had already gained a complete stranglehold on a game which saw the Baggies trying to avoid a 15th consecutive defeat to the Blues in league and cup.

The goal came from City’s first really threatening attack of the half, Joao Cancelo threading the ball to Raheem Sterling who showed his trademark skill and trickery on the by-line before playing the ball back for an unmarked Gundogan to score with a firm strike from eight yards.

It might have been different had Albion striker Karlan Grant not wasted the evening's first opening, the ball played into his path via a fortunate deflection via Cancelo. But Grant’s poor shot from eight yards, with the entire goal at his mercy, was comfortably saved by Ederson.

It was a sign of the mounting problems facing Albion even before the fixture and, on the night itself, it was hard to envisage any outcome other than a City victory after Gundogan’s strike.

Conor Gallagher, Albion’s on-loan Chelsea midfielder, chanced his arm from 25 yards just after his side had conceded the opener, but failed to find the target and the remainder of the game looked destined to fall into a familiar pattern.

That was until the final minute of the first period when Albion were awarded a free-kick on the left and City failed to clear properly.

West Bromwich Albion's Charlie Austin greets goalkeeper Sam Johnstone after the final whistle. Picture: Michael Regan

Romaine Sawyers headed the ball back into the area and, with City again hesitant in defence, Semi Ajayi latched onto the ball 15 yards out with a shot that Ederson had covered until a wicked deflection off Ruben Dias went past him.

It was a stunning end to the half, one that could barely have been foreseen but which spoke to the issues currently facing Guardiola and City.

For all their possession, there had been none of the usual lethal attacking play that has become a feature of their play in recent seasons during that first half.

Their play lacked pace, players were uncharacteristically static and, although he predictably produced a couple of sublime moments, even the usually immaculate Kevin De Bruyne was guilty of unforced errors and poor delivery.

Guardiola has insisted since the start of the season that their prolonged summer campaign and the atypical pre-season would take its toll and, true to his prediction, most weeks have provided some evidence to back his theory.

The frustrations were articulated by Cancelo, who had conceded the free-kick that led to there equaliser and who was booked by referee Peter Bankes as the teams left the field at the interval.

There was slightly more urgency after the restart, although nothing to compare with the usual efficiency to which we have become accustomed.

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne (left) takes a free kick. Picture: Michael Regan

Sam Johnstone and his defence were put under pressure by a series of crosses and pressure and Gabriel Jesus rose brilliantly at a De Bruyne corner to head over before the Brazilian set up Sterling for a shot which the Albion keeper blocked well.

Phil Foden missed with an optimistic overhead kick, one of his last actions before being replaced by Sergio Aguero, and a De Bruyne near-post drive was stopped well, again, by Johnstone.

Aguero sliced wide from his one look at goal but the best chances for the remainder of the night came from De Bruyne, whose free-kick was turned away by an alert Johnstone and Gundogan, whose point-blank header was expertly blocked by the keeper.

Man City (4-3-3): Ederson 7; Cancelo 7, Dias 6, Ake 6, Mendy 6 (Walker 75, 6); Rodri 5, Gundogan 8; Foden 6 (Aguero 75, 6), De Bruyne 7, Sterling 7; Jesus 5. Subs (not used) Steffen, Laporte, Silva, Torres, Mahrez.

WBA (4-1-4-1): Johnstone 9; Furlong 6, Ajayi 7, O’Shea 6, Gibbs 7; Livermore 6 (Krovinovic 80); Diangana 5, Gallagher 7, Sawyers 8, Phillips 6 (Peltier 86); Grant 5 (Austin 70, 6). Subs (not used) Button, Robinson, Grosicki, Ivanovic.

Referee: P Bankes 5.