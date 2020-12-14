Europa League draw: Manchester United to face Real Sociedad

Arsenal and Tottenham were also in the last-32 draw
Tottenham have been paired with Wolfsberger in the Europa League (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Mon, 14 Dec, 2020 - 12:48
PA Sport Staff

Manchester United will head to Real Sociedad for the first leg of their last 32 tie.

United were paired with the La Liga leaders after being knocked out of the Champions League last week.

Tottenham have been drawn against Wolfsberger in the last 32 of the Europa League.

Jose Mourinho’s side will head to Austria in February having won Group J.

Arsenal will play Benfica with Mikel Arteta’s side having topped Group B.

Rangers will play Royal Antwerp, with Steven Gerrard’s side having won Group D ahead of Benfica.

Leicester have been drawn against Slavia Prague in the last 32 and will travel to the Czech Republic for the first leg.

