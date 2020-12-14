Liverpool drawn to face RB Leipzig in Champions League last 16

The tie of the round is arguably Barcelona v PSG
Jurgen Klopp and Julian Nagelsmann will meet in the last 16 (Clive Brunskill/John Walton/PA)

Mon, 14 Dec, 2020 - 11:44
Jamie Gardner

Liverpool will face Manchester United’s Champions League conquerors RB Leipzig in the last 16 next year.

Jurgen Klopp’s side, who topped Group D in Europe’s premier club competition, will take on the German outfit who beat United 3-2 last week to claim a place in the knockout stage.

Manchester City will also face Bundesliga opposition in the shape of Borussia Monchengladbach, while the Premier League’s other remaining representatives, Chelsea, will take on Atletico Madrid.

The tie of the round is arguably Barcelona v Paris St Germain.

The French side were finalists last season but will have bad memories of facing Barca in 2017, when their 4-0 first-leg lead was overturned in a dramatic 6-1 defeat at the Nou Camp.

Holders Bayern Munich will take on Italian side Lazio, while Cristiano Ronaldo returns to his native Portugal with Juventus to take on Porto.

Champions League last-16 draw:

Borussia Monchengladbach v Manchester City 

Lazio v Bayern Munich 

Atletico Madrid v Chelsea 

RB Leipzig v Liverpool 

Porto v Juventus 

Barcelona v Paris St-Germain 

Sevilla v Borussia Dortmund 

Atalanta v Real Madrid

Former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier has died

Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

