Liverpool drawn to face RB Leipzig in Champions League last 16

Liverpool will face Manchester United’s Champions League conquerors RB Leipzig in the last 16 next year.

Jurgen Klopp’s side, who topped Group D in Europe’s premier club competition, will take on the German outfit who beat United 3-2 last week to claim a place in the knockout stage.

Manchester City will also face Bundesliga opposition in the shape of Borussia Monchengladbach, while the Premier League’s other remaining representatives, Chelsea, will take on Atletico Madrid.

The tie of the round is arguably Barcelona v Paris St Germain.

The French side were finalists last season but will have bad memories of facing Barca in 2017, when their 4-0 first-leg lead was overturned in a dramatic 6-1 defeat at the Nou Camp.

Holders Bayern Munich will take on Italian side Lazio, while Cristiano Ronaldo returns to his native Portugal with Juventus to take on Porto.

Champions League last-16 draw:

Borussia Monchengladbach v Manchester City

Lazio v Bayern Munich

Atletico Madrid v Chelsea

RB Leipzig v Liverpool

Porto v Juventus

Barcelona v Paris St-Germain

Sevilla v Borussia Dortmund

Atalanta v Real Madrid