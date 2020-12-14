Former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier has died

Former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier has died
Mon, 14 Dec, 2020 - 10:23
Colm O’Connor

Former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier has died. He was 73.

Houllier also had stints in charge of Aston Villa and Lyon and was also manager of the French national side.

The Frenchman arrived in Liverpool in 1998, initially as joint-manager alongside Roy Evans before taking sole charge in the November of that year.

He steered the club to a Cup treble in 2000/01 and reclaimed the League Cup two years later.

French media said that Houllier underwent aortic aneurysm surgery three weeks ago and was discharged from Paris hospital and returned home yesterday.

Gary Lineker tweeted: "Oh no! Gerard Houllier has passed away. One of football’s smartest, warmest and loveliest people."

