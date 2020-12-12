No Haaland as Dortmund suffer shock trouncing, Bayern held

Promoted VfB Stuttgart scored three times in 10 minutes to crush hosts Borussia Dortmund 5-1 in the Bundesliga and maintain their unbeaten run on the road this season.

Stuttgart’s strong start earned them a 26th-minute penalty when Emre Can felled Mateo Klimowicz and Silas Wamangituka sent keeper Roman Buerki the wrong way with his spot kick.

With the visitors pushing for a second goal, the hosts, without injured top striker Erling Haaland, struck against the run of play when Giovanni Reyna latched on to a pinpoint Raphael Guerreiro cross to chip the ball over the Stuttgart keeper.

But a mistake by Guerreiro on the edge of the box in the 53rd sent Wamangituka through for his seventh goal of the campaign.

Philipp Foerster, in his second start for Stuttgart, made it 3-1 on the hour before teenager Tanguy Coulibaly added another goal three minutes later with Dortmund’s defence in complete disarray. Nicolas Gonzalez added the fifth in stoppage time.

Dortmund, who have now gone three league games without a win, slip to fifth place on 19 points, while Stuttgart move up to sixth on 17.

Champions Bayern Munich again had Robert Lewandowski to thank as they came from a goal behind for the fifth straight Bundesliga game to rescue a 1-1 draw at Union Berlin on Saturday as they held on to top spot ahead of RB Leipzig on goal difference.

Union stunned the visitors in the sixth minute with Grischa Proemel’s glancing header from a corner.

It was a familiar scenario for the Bavarians, whose 17 goals conceded equals their record after the 11th matchday from the 2008/9 season under Juergen Klinsmann.

However, Bundesliga top scorer Lewandowski rescued a point in the 67th, tapping in a Kingsley Coman assist for his 13th goal of the campaign on his 200th appearance for the club.

Bayern, who have won only one of their last four league games, are now level on 24 points with Leipzig, who beat visitors Werder Bremen 2-0. Bayer Leverkusen, who have 22, can go top with a home victory over Hoffenheim on Sunday.

“We can definitely play better than that,” said Bayern coach Hansi Flick, who led them to five titles in 2020.

“We knew in advance it would be a very difficult season. Now we have to see what positives we can draw for this situation and improve on the things that have not worked well.”

