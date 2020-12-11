Plenty to ponder for Steve Bruce as he picks a team after coronavirus outbreak

Bruce would not reveal the identities of those players who will be missing
Plenty to ponder for Steve Bruce as he picks a team after coronavirus outbreak

Steve Bruce is trying to pick a team. Picture: Stu Forster/PA

Fri, 11 Dec, 2020 - 12:42
Mark Staniforth

Steve Bruce is optimistic that Newcastle have curtailed the outbreak of coronavirus at the club’s training ground but will be without “a big chunk” of first-team players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with West Brom.

Bruce would not reveal the identities of those players who will be missing from the game due to positive tests or associated protocols, but said new cases have arisen at the club in tests carried out on Monday and Wednesday.

Two members of the club’s non-playing staff are currently “poorly” with the virus, which swept through the club and forced the postponement of last Friday night’s scheduled Premier League game against Aston Villa.

Bruce said: “We’ve got far more than what we thought we would have last Monday. We’ve got two or three who have had it and come back into the squad, and we didn’t think they would come back so quickly.

“We’ve got enough to pick a team and see how we go. It was a significant number of people in a tight-knit group and we will be without a big chunk of players tomorrow, that’s for sure.”

Although the majority of players are understood to have been asymptomatic, Bruce revealed continued concerns over two members of the non-playing staff.

“I’ve got two members of staff who are poorly and sick with it,” added Bruce. “{They} are not very well at all, and it really hits home when someone you work with every day of your life, and who works with the players, are finding it tough.”

Preparations for the game have clearly been hampered, with the club’s training ground closed for 10 days in total prior to its reopening on Wednesday, but Bruce said stressed it had not crossed his mind to seek a second postponement.

Bruce added: “We’ve done everything we possibly can to get the game on and make sure we don’t fall foul of a fixture pile-up, because we’ve got a huge month coming up.

“Don’t get me wrong, I would love a fit, strong, healthy squad but we have enough to make sure that we will be competitive in the game.

“We won’t use it as an excuse. Last Christmas we had seven or eight missing because of injury, so these things happen, but I don’t think anyone would have thought it would have been a virus which had taken its toll.”

Players were given individual fitness regimes during their period of self-isolation and Bruce said he detected a renewed enthusiasm in the way they returned to group action on Wednesday.

“All of them bounced in on Wednesday like kids in a sweet shop because they hadn’t trained or played,” he added.

“We hadn’t seen each other since Crystal Palace, but thankfully on last Monday and Wednesday we had no further problems so let’s hope we’ve contained it and we can get on with playing four games in 10 days and a big challenge ahead.”

More in this section

Leicester City v AEK Athens - UEFA Europa League - Group G - King Power Stadium Leicester win Europa League group with comfortable victory over AEK Athens
Tottenham Hotspur v Royal Antwerp - UEFA Europa League - Group J - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Gareth Bale stars as Tottenham top Europa League group
Cedric Shares with Darragh Leahy 10/12/2020 Job done for Arsenal as Dundalk end season with heads held high
newcastlepa-sourceplace: uk
Celtic v Lille - UEFA Europa League - Group H - Celtic Park

Neil Lennon hopes Europa League win over Lille can kickstart Celtic season

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up