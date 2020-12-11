FAI Women’s Cup final: Lucy McCartan chasing titles on two fronts

Sporting all-rounder Lucy McCartan faces two national finals and her birthday over the next 12 days but any success will be tinged with sadness from her Covid-19 experience.

Dealing with the virus herself was worrying enough but the restrictive effects the trainee doctor saw first-hand on elderly patients while working in a local Mullingar nursing home lasts longer.

The midfielder will line out for Peamount United in tomorrow’s FAI Women’s Cup final against Cork City (RTÉ 2, 3.15pm) before she represents Westmeath in the All-Ireland Ladies IFC final against Meath at Croke Park on Sunday week.

Three days later, she turns 23.

“The nursing home experience definitely gave me that real-life feel for how tough the work will be when I qualify but also how rewarding it is,” McCartan said. “I’d come home after a long day really tired but have so many stories to tell. The lack of visitors is very hard on the patients, just for their spirits.

“Even if they’re doing okay physically, not getting to see their friends and family is really, really tough.

“You’d see families come up to the window but that’s not the same as hugging each other.

A lot of them don’t understand why that was the case, which only makes it even more difficult.

As for her own brush with Covid-19, the signals weren’t those typical at the time.

“I love my food and realised there was no taste but that wasn’t talked about as a symptom back in March,” she added.

“I didn’t know what was going on and mentioned it to my Mam, who is a doctor, and she said I should get tested. It was a stressful time. It took almost three weeks to get the result because I think my test was in the batch that went to Germany.

“You feel dirtier than others, keeping away from people for fear they’ll get the virus off you. Thankfully, none of my family did.”

Back fit and well, given the year she’s had, McCartan can tolerate contesting her pair of finals in front of empty stands.

“I’m just grateful that we can play matches now,” she admits. “It probably feels like the Government is being stricter on sport compared to other aspects of life by not allowing supporters and families into grounds. It’s a bit unfair given the size of stadiums.

You’d think they’d get some family in, even one member. We’ve gotten used to it by now and our families can watch it on television.

Retaining their league title, finishing 14 points ahead of fourth-placed Cork, makes Peas favourites for tomorrow’s Tallaght Stadium showdown. McCartan is eager to ensure it’s not a third season in a row she takes away a runners-up medal.

“Cork won the Cup three years ago and will be gunning for us, so we’ll have to be on our game to win the first Cup for many years.”