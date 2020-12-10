Job done for Arsenal as Dundalk end season with heads held high

Europa League: Dundalk 2 Arsenal 4

Another defeat for Dundalk in the Europa League but neither side will be glum about their evening out in Dublin.

This was the sixth loss in six group games for the new FAI Cup champions but there was no embarrassment in any of them. Arsenal's 3-0 win in London was the heaviest of the lot and the Airtiricity League side came away from this one with pride intact yet again.

For Mikel Arteta, this was another opportunity to blood some youngsters and give a run to older players back from injury and on the fringe. Already qualified for the knockout stages prior to kick-off, they move on now having garnered maximum points from Group B.

If only their domestic form was that encouraging.

The Arsenal boss won't be happy with the concession of two goals to a side that was under the cosh for so long but Jordan Flores and Sean Hoare took their chances brilliantly. So too, it must be said, did the visiting marksmen.

Eddie Nketiah, Mohamed Elneny, Joe Willock and Folarin Balogun all managed neat finishes and there could have been plenty more besides had Gary Rogers not turned a few away. Not a bad evening's work for a manager and a club feeling the heat back home.

None of the players who started in last weekend's loss to Tottenham Hotspur did so here, Arteta choosing to leave the vast majority of his regulars back at London Colney where they continued preparations for Sunday's league game against Burnley.

Nketiah, who came off the bench against Spurs, was given the nod up front yet again in Europe. Bukayo Saka, Rob Holding and Dani Ceballos, all of whom featured in the North London derby, took their places on the bench but only the last of them played.

Calum Chambers made a first start in over a year after a cruciate ligament injury, 20-year old Emile Smith Rowe got a first start this term while other rookies, Karl Hein, Miguel Azeez, Ben Cottrell and Balogun also started as reserves.

Dundalk made just three switches from the team that bettered Shamrock Rovers in the FAI Cup five five days ago. Daniel Cleary came in for Brian Gartland in the defence, Flores replaced Greg Sloggett in midfield while Cameron Dummigan's spot on the left was taken by Darragh Leahy.

Arsenal took just 12 minutes to open their account, Nketiah blocking an Andy Boyle clearance and dinking a sweet finish over the advancing Rogers. It was beautifully taken but yet another soft goal conceded by the Lilywhites in this European theatre.

There was no-one to point a finger at six minutes later when Elneny launched a shot into Rogers's top left-hand corner from 25 yards. It looked like being a long night at that point but Dundalk shook the game from its path soon after.

Arsenal’s Miguel Azeez (left) and Dundalk’s Jamie Wynne battle for the ball. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

Flores has scored a number of superb goals for the Louth club and he added another to the cannon here, stitching a hurried one-two together with Michael Duffy before popping a shot across Runar Runarsson and into the rigging.

That didn't just half the deficit, it interrupted Arsenal's flow for the next 15 or so minutes. Suddenly a pitch pockmarked by Saturday's rugby game seemed to be causing all sorts of problems for a visiting side that had seemed so slick.

Rogers was called on to make two good saves from Cedric and Ainsley Maitland-Niles as the Gunners finally managed to regain their composure but Dundalk had a brilliant chance to equalise on the break when Darragh Leahy skied an awkward one from close range.

The hosts managed the third quarter without much alarm, or threat of their own. Arsenal's 'best' effort was a Cedric free-kick easily dealt with by Rogers.

There still didn't appear much cause for concern when Dundalk had a throw at the right-back slot but a rushed clearance led to a ball back in that Balogun controlled impressively and his pass set up Joe Willock to fire home with 22 minutes to go.

Balogun claimed his own with less than ten minutes to go, his first-time finish from a Pépé slide-rule pass finding the corner of the net and demonstrating just why there is such a clamour for him to get more game time among Gooners.

Dundalk weren't done. A Flores free-kick was met by the head of Sean Hoare whose goal put them in front against Rovers here last weekend. Chambers had a fifth ruled out for Arsenal for offside, which seemed fair on Dundalk. That's their season over as thoughts turn to their numerous players out of contract.

Arsenal return to the real world on Sunday.

Dundalk: G Rogers; S Hoare, A Boyle, D Cleary; S Gannon, C Shields, J Flores, D Leahy; P McEleney, M Duffy, D McMillan. Substitutes: B Gartland for Boyle (HT); D Kelly for McMillan and J Mountney for Gannon (both 53); S Colovic for McEleney and J Wynne for Duffy (both 77).

Arsenal: R Runarsson; C Chambers, S Mustafi, P Mari, A Maitland-Niles; Cedric, J Willock, M Elneny, E Smith Rowe; E Nketiah, Pépé. Substitutes: D Ceballos for Elneny and F Balogun for Nketiah (both 62); B Cottrell for Smith Rowe (77); M Azeez for Willock (83).

Referee: I Bebek (Croatia).