Maria O’Sullivan bids to sign off at Cork City in style

It’s only three years since Cork City’s last appearance in the Women’s FAI Cup final but a lot has changed for Maria O’Sullivan in the interim.

Back in 2017, the then-16-year-old was an academy player at the Rebel Army and cheered on from the stands at Aviva Stadum as Clare Shine’s goal gave City victory over UCD Waves.

On Saturday, O’Sullivan will keep goal at Tallaght Stadium as they take on Peamount United, wearing the captain’s armband despite still only being a teenager. With a departure to the USA on a scholarship looming, she is delighted to have the opportunity to try to match the heroics of 2017.

“I was 16 at the time,” she says. “Ronán Collins [City manager] was head of the academy and brought us up.

“I watched the game thinking, ‘I’d like to be out there some day’,’ but I didn’t think it would come so soon, to be honest, let alone the fact I’m the captain as well.

“It adds icing to the cake. I remember sitting there watching it, saying, ‘This is where I want to be in a couple of years’ time.’”

Despite her tender years, she was more than willing to take on captain’s role when asked. “I was kind of shocked when I got the call. It was new to me but I think I had a natural leader role in me, especially being a goalkeeper too - you kind of have to have that in you regardless.

“I did have to learn a few things, and the players helped me along the way, especially Ciara McNamara and a few others, Saoirse Noonan too. They were very good at helping me into that role. It was great to have their trust.”

City will need a new skipper for 2021 as O’Sullivan is about to take up a soccer scholarship at Fordham University in New York. While her sign-off won’t be at the Aviva, it doesn’t make the occasion less special.

“Every childhood dream of a soccer player is to play in the national stadium so it is kind of disappointing that it isn’t there,” O’Sullivan added.

“It is disappointing but it shouldn’t really matter where you’re playing. Tallaght is still a great stadium, it’s still a great pitch.

“Getting a win in my last game in the FAI Cup final would be terrific.”