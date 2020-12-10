Áine O’Gorman: It’s time for Peamount United to take home gold

Gaining redemption before the year is out is driving Áine O’Gorman’s FAI Cup final ambition.

The 105-times Ireland-capped legend experienced a double dip of woe during a fortnight to forget.

Firstly, there was the unfortunate own-goal she scored against Ukraine which relinquished a European Championship play-off spot from Ireland’s grasp.

Then, away to Glasgow City, the Peamount United side she captains lost their Uefa Champions League tie in a sudden death penalty shoot-out.

Saturday’s FAI Cup decider against Cork City at Tallaght Stadium (3.15pm, live on RTÉ2) presents an opportunity to ensure 2020 isn’t a year to forget.

“Sport comes with the highs and the lows and Ukraine was the ultimate low for me,” admits the veteran.

“It was the first time I scored an own goal and the worst time to score an own goal. That goal is never going to leave me. My Dad turned to me and said ‘Aine,if they didn’t know you before, they know you now!’

“You appreciate the good times even more, so hopefully we can win this Cup.”

O’Gorman was sitting in the Lansdowne Road stand injured three years ago when City last shocked her in a Cup final. That defeat for UCD Waves was one of four in a row she’s lost since bagging a hat-trick in her first, a decade ago for Peamount against Salthill Devon.

As well as possessing the ability to inflict a third cup final defeat in a row on Peas, the Rebels can also deny the back-to-back champions their first-ever double.

O’Gorman added: “A lot of us in the dressing room have too many silver medals so it’s time to take home gold.

“After winning the Cup with Peamount at Tolka Park, I played in one and was injured for another of the finals UCD Waves were in at Aviva Stadium. The last two defeats in the final for Peamount by Wexford were difficult to take as well but we’re confident about Saturday.

“Cork are improving all the time, they’ve good young players like Zara Foley and Saoirse Noonan, who will bring a massive threat upfront. We have to stick to the task to get the job done.”